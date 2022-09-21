Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun 3’s new trailer hypes dynamic duo Iruma and Lied

Key visual for the upcoming Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3. Photo Credit: Bandai Namco Pictures

On September 20, 2022, the official YouTube channel for the anime adaptation of Osamu Nishi’s Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun) comedy, fantasy-manga has released a TikTok-style video teasing all the demon duos who will compete together in the upcoming harvest festival.

The teams revealed were (in order of appearance): Clara Valac and Elizabetta Ix, Sabro Sabnock and Alice Asmodeus, Jazz M. Andro and Schneider Allocer, Keroli Crocell and Kamui Caim, Goemon Garp and Picero Agares, and last but not least, Song Shax and Iruma Suzuki.

You can check out the trailer on Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’s official YouTube channel here:

Trailer for Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun season 3.

This particular trailer focused more on Lied and Iruma, but apparently more trailers that will focus on the other duos are coming soon!

Welcome to Demon School! The release date of Iruma-kun Season 3 is scheduled for October 8, 2022.

On September 13, 2022, a trailer showing some of the best moments in Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 1 has been released and can be viewed here:

Watch this video on YouTube Welcome to Demon School! Recap of Season 1 of Iruma-kun.

On September 14, 2022, a trailer showing some of the best moments in Welcome to Demon School! Season 2 of Iruma-kun has been released and can be viewed here:

Watch this video on YouTube Welcome to Demon School! Recap of Season 2 of Iruma-kun.

What is the plot of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3?

Welcome to Demon School! Season 3 of Iruma-kun begins with the End of the Last Days arc (End of Terminus Days arc/End of Summer Vacation arc). Then the Special Tutor Training Arc begins. Due to the fact that everyone in the Misfit class (Iruma and his classmates) must meet the requirement of having a demon rank of 4 to stay in the Royal One classroom, they need to get stronger.

To achieve this, each of them is assigned to a special group of Babyls’ staff who help nurture their skills so they can prepare for the opportunity to increase their rank during the school’s harvest festival. Iruma discovers that he has a talent for archery, which most demons don’t have the patience for. Meanwhile, Azz-kun trains in bringing out his “Evil Cycle” to become more powerful.

Then the Harvest Festival arc begins. After all their intense training, the Misfit class feels ready to take part in the Harvest Festival, where they must collect ingredients in a demonic jungle – the goal is to get the very best ingredients and score the most points. The misfit class must survive using their newfound and improved abilities. However, unexpected threats lurk in the demonic jungle that will put their new skills to the test.

A new keyframe for Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 was released on August 15, 2022. Photo credit: Bandai Namco Pictures

Who are the new cast members in Season 3?

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 cast members include:

Hiroki Yasumoto – Oroba’s Coco

Junko Takeuchi – Barbatos Bachiko

Kentarou Kumagai – Ichiro Androalphus

Kishou Taniyama—General Furfur

Mariko Kouda-Vepar

Masami Iwasaki – Mr Hat

Sho Nogami—Niro Androalphus

Who are the members of the production team?

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 production team members include:

Director – Makoto Moriwaki

Animation Production – Bandai Namco Pictures

Series composition – Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Character Design – Yumiko Hara

Music Composer – Akimitsu Honma

Producer – NHK Enterprises

Where can I read the manga and watch the anime?

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun is a Japanese manga series created by Osamu Nishi. Since March 2017, it is published in Akita Shoten’s shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Champion and its chapters have been collected into twenty-seven tankobon volumes.

Between October 2019 and March 2020, an anime TV series adaptation by Bandai Namco Pictures aired on NHK Educational Channel in Japan, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime when it was released in Japan titled Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun along with Version dubbed to English. A second season aired in Japan from April to September 2021, and Crunchyroll also streamed this series during the airing. The English dubbing was not available until June 2021.

Are you looking forward to Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3? Are you looking forward to the other trailers with the demon duos? Let us know in the comment section below!