Supernatural rom-com Tokyo Demon Bride and magical fantasy series Ginka & Glüna are the latest additions to Weekly Shonen Jump. However, due to limited magazine space, several series get the axe. Credit: Tadaichi Nakama

Two new Weekly Shonen Jump series – Tokyo Demon Bride Story and Ginka & Glüna – have been added to the magazine’s lineup. With that good news comes something bitter, however, as seven series have been canceled in 2022 alone.

Shonen Jump readers may already be familiar with Tadaichi Nakama’s Tokyo Demon Bride Story from a one-shot that appeared in the magazine in 2021. Much like works like Ayakashi Triangle – which will air an anime adaptation next January – the series has taken key elements of the original one-shot while adding extra flair for long-term appeal by giving protagonist Jinta a stronger personality.

With only one chapter released to date, Watanabe Shinpei’s Ginka & Gluna has already shown its distinctive visual style and unique premise (I don’t think anyone was expecting Frosty the Snowman – the Manga). As a debut mangaka, Watanabe certainly has a lot of competition, but just the first chapter of the series had a nice mix of silly antics and cute moments. If this pace continues, the series will only become even more popular in the coming holiday season.

However, a final verdict remains to be seen. Will Tokyo Demon Bride Story and Ginka & Glüna in Weekly Shonen Jump become permanent manga? Or will they be forgotten if they are canceled early? With fewer than four chapters released, it remains to be seen.

How many new manga series have been added to Weekly Shonen Jump since 2022?

Back in February, manga fans got their first glimpse of the magazine’s first additions in 2022: Akane-banashi (Akane’s Discourse) by Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue and Earthchild by Hideo Shinkai. While Earthchild was one of the first to kick off the manga year 2022, it was also the first to be canceled – only reaching the 27-chapter mark before its final end on September 5, 2022.

Thankfully, the rest of the 2022 line-up is still going strong. May brought fans the Super Smartphone, the story of an AI voice assistant and a high school genius who team up to solve crimes. And soon after that, in June 2022, two new Shonen Jump manga – Aliens Area and RuriDragon – started the summer season strongly.

There is also the aforementioned Tokyo Demon Bride story, which began on September 5th, and Ginka & Glüna, the first chapter of which has been available in the VIZ Media app since September 11th.

How Many Shonen Jump Series Canceled in 2022?

Newcomer Earthchild wasn’t the only shonen jump manga to get the ax in 2022. While many assume the magazine has a knack for canceling series for even the slightest drop in performance, it’s important to remember that in these cases, a “cancellation” doesn’t mean a work is a egregious mistake made, who let fans take to the streets in outrage – as is usual on Twitter.

Rather, some serialized works are not written with the intention of spanning decades like One Piece. And others, while having niche appeal, may not be befitting a Shonen magazine aimed at a mass audience.

Three series of the 2021 squad have come to an end. Yuji Kaku’s Ayashimon saw its final chapter earlier this summer with Daiki Ihara’s Protect Me, Shugomaru! A week later afterwards. And the wave of demolitions came without mercy when Doron Dororon ended on August 29th.

From the 2020 line-up, only two didn’t ring in the third anniversary. Kei Kamiki’s Magu-chan: God of Destruction ended just as this year’s new series was announced. And while it wasn’t a “real” cancellation, Ayakashi Triangle was removed from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and moved to Shueisha’s Manga Plus app.

Even the long-time fan favorites were unable to fend off the impending cancellation. the dr Stone manga from 2017 (the release date of Dr. Stone season 3 is 2023) ended on March 7th, 2022. Luckily there is still a lot of content to customize – especially with the Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya Series – making it likely that the end of the manga will far from mean the end of the anime adaptation.