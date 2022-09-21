Wednesday’s Nevermore Academy Invites You To Apply Let Your Freak Flag Fly

Nevermore Academy is opening up to applications as part of Netflix’s advertising campaign. The announcement was made with a special YouTube video featuring some of the newest characters in Wednesday. Viewers learn about the unique studies that could go into the story and even find out that a few classic characters are never far away. Wednesday herself arrives with a perfect reminder that a deliciously macabre tale awaits those brave enough to take part.

Visitors to the grounds are immediately struck by the school’s coat of arms, which itself gives clues to the new series. Nevermore’s motto, Unitas Est Invicta, roughly translates to “Unity is Invincible,” a nod to outcasts coming together against common fears and stereotypes. The coat of arms also alludes to 1791 as an important date in its history. If this homepage makes you curious, applicants can continue with one click. What follows is a series of personality questions, including an intriguing array of study topics. Participants can choose from a range of options including Outcast History & Culture and Normie/Outcast Relations.

Applicants who complete the quiz will be asked to provide their email and postal address. No word on what surprises might await the accepted. Hopefully Thing has some help getting those invites out.