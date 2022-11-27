Wednesday Fans Complain The Character Is A Clichéd ‘Mary Sue’ In The Show’s Early Episodes

For a self-proclaimed loner, Wednesday Addams sure has plenty of extracurricular activities. Before entering the halls of Nevermore, Wednesday was an accomplished cellist, author and fencer. Despite being turned down by many editors for her manuscript, Wednesday proves her talent in almost every area. With seemingly no question she can’t answer, viewers began to take notice. Many Reddit critics wondered how long they would champion a character without conflict — a personification of the Mary Sue trope.

U/parasiticfreak explained that they were fed up with it: “The omniscient, ever-so-savvy Wednesday Addams, it’s like I’ve seen it all before and it’s just so meh.” These traits surface in the early episodes of the show , as Wednesday proves herself to her classmates, but fans were quick to vilify her character establishment.

"[I] knew before she even touched her bow and arrow that her first shot would hit the mark," posted u/Foreign-Rock2460. But talented as Wednesday is, there's no doubt that conflicts still exist. Wednesday is constantly challenged, especially when no one believes Rowan (Calum Ross) was murdered. And her biggest hurdle is her struggle with empathy.