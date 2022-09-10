We Finally Know Who’s Doing The Dirty Work In Thunderbolts

First on the reveal train for Thunderbolts is Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. Pugh has two MCU projects under her belt so far, and it looks like she’ll be the center of attention in the Phase 5 movie. She is joined by the US agent (Wyatt Russell) from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The character has had quite an arc in the Disney+ series, and we’re expecting him to find some redemption in Thunderbolts. His “FaWS” colleague Julia Louis-Dreyfus will also be back as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. There has been some speculation that she could lead the team, but no plot details have been given. Sebastian Stan will also reprise his role as beloved Bucky Barnes for the film.

Also starring in Thunderbolts is David Harbour, again as the Red Guardian. But he and Yelena won’t be the only Black Widow stars in the new movie. Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) also joins the new team, hopefully rescuing the character that fans were rather disappointed with in the Scarlett Johnasson-led film. Thunderbolts will also star Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who acted as a certain villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Notably missing from this list is Baron Zemo, played by the great Daniel Brühl from Captain America: Civil War and FaWS. Zemo is heavily associated with the Thunderbolts in the comics, and his absence wasn’t something we expected. We hope his casting will be confirmed later.