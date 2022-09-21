We Finally Know When The Criminal Minds Revival Is Coming To Paramount+

As Variety reports, “Criminal Minds: Evolution” will premiere on November 24th. The ten-episode season begins with the first two episodes. The show will continue to air new episodes every Thursday until the midseason finale on December 15. The show will then return on January 12, ending on February 9 with a panel for Paramount+’s Television Critics Association Day.

The Variety report also announced many of the cast members for the revival season. Most of the original cast will be back, including Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, AJ Cook as Jennifer Jareau, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss – but Matthew Gray – It is not confirmed that Gubler as Dr. Spencer Reid returns. Zach Gilford, who played quarterback Matt Saracen on Friday Night Lights, will also join the cast in a recurring role. He plays Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global security firm who also has a fixation on death.

It’s still unclear who will play the season’s Big Bad, but the good news is we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.