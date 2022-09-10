We Finally Know When The Bad Batch Season 2 Is Set To Drop

Unfortunately, fans of the series will have to wait a little longer for another journey with the Marauder. Although The Bad Batch was expected to premiere later this month on September 28th, the internet has been buzzing with rumors that Season 2’s release will be delayed. It’s now official – Per Looper’s local source at this year’s D23 Expo, new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be out on January 4th, 2023. Also, Season 2 will have a total of 14 episodes. Eagle-eyed viewers might notice that the number is two episodes short of the episode count of the first season. Season 1, however, was packed with nods to other storylines within the franchise, a strategy that not only helps pinpoint the timeline but also leaves a treasure trove of Easter eggs for longtime fans of the Star Wars universe.

While this news is discouraging, it is far from surprising. The clone-led series isn’t the only “Star Wars” show to face timing setbacks. Andor, which will explore the backstory of Rogue One hero Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), has also been pushed back from its original release date (via TV Line). Season 2 of The Bad Batch will hopefully start the new year without incident.