Was Willow’s Silas In The Original Film?

Actor Graham Hughes has appeared in projects like Clash of the Titans, but he wasn’t part of the cast of Willow, the movie, meaning his character is making his debut on the Disney+ show. Given Silas’ status as Willow’s apparent best friend, it’s possible that the character was created to play a similar narrative role to Meegosh (David Steinberg) in the original film. Meegosh isn’t as brave as Willow, but he still decides to accompany his friend in the first chapter of the adventure. Though Meegosh eventually decides to return to the village after the stakes turn out to be much higher than he thought he would, he remains on good terms with Willow and the ending implies they are still close.

The reason Silas appears at Willow’s side instead of Meegosh is probably as simple as it is tragic. Steinberg died in 2010 at the age of just 45 (via Variety).