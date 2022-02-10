Was Sway Bentley’s Boyfriend Responsible For The Assassination Of The Famous Rapp Sisters’ Father?. The twins, Sway Bentley and Allie Bentley are well-known social media celebrities who gained fame due to their raps as well as Tik Tok video clips.

Swat Bentley as well as Allie Bentley, who calls themselves “FamOus Twins” have millions of followers on Tik Tok and Instagram. The twins have employed different methods to gain recognition and popularity among users of social media.

In the last few months, the famous twin sister is now the talk in the community’ following the tragic loss of their father, 47 years old, James Walters. It’s not the loss of James Walter that made the twins the talk of town and ‘talk of the town’, but rather the time of their father’s passing.

Tragic Death Of The Famous Twin Tik Tok Sisters’ Father

The twins have set up a fund to raise money needed to pay for the funeral of their father, dubbed “Go Fund Me’.

They both Sway as well as Allie Bentley shared the photos of James Walter on their Instagram with the caption “real hero’

According to the reports, James Walter was shot on June 29 , which caused his tragic death. It’s unclear what caused to the shooting, but numerous theories suggest that it was an underlying dispute between the sisters and the shooter was Sway Bentley’s friendwho was the one to shot James Walters.

The video clip of James Walter’s final moment of silence has gone viral on social media where the twins can be seen crying out to their father as they cry and scream.

According to NBC15 the incident that resulted in James Walter’s death James Walter was a heated disagreement between the twin sisters.

Sway Bentley, along with Allie Bentley allegedly signed a record with a local rapper, and the proceeds of the record was then deposited in their accounts at banks. The sisters were engaged in an argument about the money that was deposited into their accounts.

The dispute required an intervention from the twins and their parents. Allie along with Sway Bentley’s parents drove down to their home to settle the matter of the money.

A few theories suggest that when James Walter arrived at the twins’ home, Sway Bentley’s boyfriend was present at the scene. James demanded that the boyfriend of Sway leave the premises, but however, he was unable to leave.

This led to a fight among James Walter and Sway Bentley’s boyfriend. Both were armed, and Sway Bentley’s friend shot James Walter and were killed.

Sway Bentley’s ex-boyfriend’s name is Henry Stevenson who is also an aspiring rapper in the teen years and social media celebrity.

Henry has been accused of killing the father of the twins but there was no evidence to back up the accusations. There isn’t much information on Henry Stevenson and he has been unable to be arrested for the murder.

The twins, Sway Bentley as well as Allie Bentley was born on February 11, 2000 within Mobile, Alabama, United States.

Both sisters are famous rappers from Alabama. Both sisters have released a number of rap songs and some of their most famous songs include ‘Who Want it”, “First Day Out” and ‘Take Your Guy’. The twins have around 1.2 million users on Tik Tok, and around thirty thousand followers on Instagram.

The twins were famous for having many argument before and one of their arguments was the cause of an arrest for Allie Bentley for domestic violence after she was seen kicking Sway in the video that was live on Instagram video.