Warrior Nun’s Alba Baptista Did (Almost) All Of Her Own Stunts

Stunt doubles do incredible work, but it’s still pretty cool to know that an actor is capable of doing fight scenes alone. This is a major reason why the “John Wick” series is so popular. And with that in mind, much of the cast of Warrior Nun wanted to do their own stunts, including Alba Baptista, who played Ava Silva.

In an interview with Screen Rant, creator Simon Barry spoke about the action scenes and how disappointed Baptista was that she didn’t get much action to do in the first season. That changed with Season 2, and while there were of course a few scenes where they needed a stunt double for safety reasons, Baptista did a good chunk of the job. Barry explained, “She’s a physical person, she’s a physical actress. She is a trained gymnast, she has great skills. And so it seemed really crazy not to use those skills. And she took it really well, too.” He continued, “It was a real match in the sense that we could really get into the action stuff and let her do more than Season 1, where she thinks she is I, really appreciate.”

Fans know all too well that Ava had some grueling fight scenes in Season 2, most notably against Lilith (Lorena Andrea), and it’s a bit depressing to think about what could have been. There are many directions Season 3 could have taken, but for now, fans will have to settle for rewatching what’s on Netflix.