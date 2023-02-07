Wakanda Forever’s Marketing Secretly Revealed The New Black Panther In A Clever Way

According to Ryan Coogler, seeing people debating the identity of the next Black Panther was a bit silly since he had hinted so heavily at Shuri in the trailers.

“It’s funny because in these movies we don’t really let anyone wear black except for the Black Panther. It is in many ways like Wakandan is ruling. So it was funny, like you see the… (laughs) the trailers come out and people say, ‘Who’s going to be the Black Panther?’ And this image of Shuri walking all black with the necklace was always in those trailers,” Coogler said in a comment for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as The Direct noted. The director added that once a character becomes Black Panther, they wear black even when not in costume.

According to actress Letitia Wright, she was always planned to be Black Panther, but prior to Chadwick Boseman’s death, the plan was to have multiple Black Panthers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I knew the responsibility, I knew the weight, but it was just bittersweet, something I struggled a lot with. But [I’m] extremely proud of myself, had great support,” the actress told the Empire Movie podcast.