Wakanda Forever Sets A Viewership Record For Disney+

Marvel Studios took to Twitter about his recent success as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rose to take the crown for the world’s most-watched Marvel movie premiere on Disney+. The film, which served as the capstone for Phase 4 (“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” notwithstanding), saw the most hours streamed on Disney+ within the first five days of its release compared to previous MCU premieres. Neither Marvel nor Disney+ have provided specific viewership figures, which is par for the course given that streaming services often keep their internal numbers tight.

The increase in viewership was likely fueled by the film’s awards season, which saw the Phase 4 Marvel film crowned with five Academy Award nominations. Although it didn’t claim a spot in the Best Picture nominations like the original Black Panther, it will once again compete for costume design. Meanwhile, Angela Bassett, who stars as Queen Ramonda, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.