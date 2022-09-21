Wakanda Forever Legos Might Have Just Spoiled A Major MCU Plot Point

According to an Instagram post by @underscorezeus, a new set titled Black Panther: War on the Water features M’Baku, Okoye and Ironheart fighting King Namor on a ship of some sort. The set appears to be modeled after a sequence in the film shown at the end of the recent trailer that gave comic fans the goose bumps around the world. The packaging shows most of the characters involved, but among them is T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright). This wouldn’t be anything special if it weren’t for the back of the box, which features LEGO figures and lists “Black Panther” as one of them.

The LEGO character’s colors also match those teased in the Comic-Con trailer. There is also an unmasked version that matches Shuri’s hairstyle. Of course, while it shows Shuri will wear the iconic armor in the film, there’s no confirmation that she’ll keep it on. There’s a chance a few other talents will try out the role before Shuri decides to take on her brother’s legacy. We can only wait and find out when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 23rd.