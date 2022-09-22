Voight’s Way Or The Highway

Traditionally, a Chicago PD episode focuses on one person, and in the Season 10 premiere, it’s Voight. As we watch him deal with the grief that comes with Anna’s death, we see how it affects his relationship with his team. We find out that it has been two weeks since the incident and there has been a major split between Voight and his team. The person he is closest to during this time is Jay, although the detective disagrees with his boss’s decisions.

Hailey ignores Voight’s orders to retire when Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilliar) enters a drug house with a new informant to promote the Los Temidos wannabe. Worried that Torres will be mugged, Hailey approaches the house and makes a noise that alerts the dealer. A shootout ensues, putting Torres in imminent danger. After the scene is cleared, Hailey finally has a one on one with Voight. She believes Voight is holding Anna’s death over her head, and the two have enough tension between them that it’s palpable. This will likely be a season-long fight, though Voight tries to end the drama between him, Hailey, and Jay at the end of the episode. The three seem to be having trouble trusting each other at the moment, which is a far cry from where they all used to be. Hailey’s troubles with Jay giving in to Voight aren’t helping their relationship and have us concerned about the fate of Upstead.