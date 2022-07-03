Voice actors Ayana Taketatsu and Yuki Kaji pregnant, expecting their first baby together

Voice actors and married couple, Ayana Taketatsu and Yuki Kaji. Photo credit: Ayana Taketatsu and Yuki Kaji / Instagram

Eren Jaeger has changed dramatically in the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan, with the series’ protagonist inheriting the power of the Founding Titan and vowing to use it to obliterate everyone living outside the borders of Paradis.

While things seem bleak for the Attack Titan character, the voice actor who plays Eren, Yuki Kaji, just announced that he and his wife Ayana Taketatsu are expecting their first child soon.

The happy news from Yuki Kaji and Ayana Taketatsu

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, the couple announced the good news in handwritten letters posted to their individual Twitter and Instagram pages. Taketatsu issued a statement explaining her current situation and stating that her future timeline would be affected.

Your message is below:

Ayana Taketatsu’s official statement on Twitter about her pregnancy. Credit: Ayana Taketatsu

The statement can be directly translated as follows:

“I can build a new life for myself. Now that I am in a stable phase, the little life in my belly is growing fast and both my husband and wife are happy. At first I was planning to report to safety after the birth, but due to professional reasons this will impact my future schedule so it was decided that I would report on that occasion.”

When it came to the big announcement, Eren Jaeger’s voice actor Yuki Kaji had this to say:

Yuki Kaji’s statement about his wife’s pregnancy. Photo credit: Yuki Kaji / Twitter

The statement means directly translated:

“I am in good physical condition and thanks to you I feel good every day! I would be grateful if you could take care of me warmly, everyone who always support me. Thank you for your continued support. I will continue to do my favorite work as much as possible while taking care of my physical condition.”

The couple married on June 23, 2019, which was also Taketatsu’s birthday.

Ayana Taketatsu and Yuki Kaji: a biography

Yuki Kaji is a Japanese actor, singer and voice actor. Since 2006, he has appeared in multiple anime series, movies, video games, and live-action films. He is best known for his role as Eren Yeager in the hit anime series Attack on Titan, for which he received two awards in 2014: Best Voice Actor at the 36th Anime Grand Prix and Best Actor at the 8th Seiyu Awards.

Ayana Taketatsu is a Japanese singer and voice actress. Since 2009, she has voiced and voiced over various anime films and series, video games and live-action films. Her voice as Azusa Nakano in K-On! is one of her most notable achievements. Taketatsu began her singing career in 2012 as a member of the singing group Hokago Tea Time and has featured in seven singles and one album. She received Best Musical Performance with her music group at the 4th Seiyu Awards 2010.

The couple has also worked on Star Driver, High School DxD, Guilty Crown and Pop Team Epic.