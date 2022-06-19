Viz is releasing the Helk manga English translation in 2023!

Viz will publish the Helck manga in 2023. Will we see the anime around then? Photo credit: Nanaki Nanao

Viz Media will include the Helck manga in its range in spring 2023. Unfortunately, there is no word on whether it will be published as an anthology or individual volumes.

But fans are blasting Viz’s Twitter account over the news!

The announcement graphic for the anime Helck. Photo Credit: Nanaki Nanao, artist by Helck

What about the anime?

We have not received any new updates regarding the anime, and according to MyAnimeList.net and Helck’s official wiki, there are no signs of the anime premiering anytime soon. Of course, there’s still time for Helck to come out in winter 2022 or somewhere in 2023, but at least fans can look forward to the manga.

Especially since this is the first time that Helck will be translated in a physical format for English readers. Fans have been singing Helck’s praises online for years, and their love is being rewarded.

Will Helck be a hit on the anime scene? We have to wait!

Announcement: An epic tale of the powerful human hero aiming to become the next Demon Lord! Helck, by Nanaki Nanao, to be released Spring 2023. pic.twitter.com/xXCuYrhxKy — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 17, 2022

Anything else come out that has to do with Helck?

If you can read Japanese, you have a lot to look forward to. Chapters are available for free during the Ura Sunday event.

The first volume was published on April 12, 2022, and a new book will be published every month until March 2023. If you’ve already read Helck, you should read the spin-off Piwi: Fushigi na Ikimono.

There is only one volume released in Japan on November 12, 2018. Or you can read Volundio: Divergent Sword Saga, a three volume prequel to Helck as of February 2022.

There’s no word on when Volundio: Divergent Sword Saga will get a translated physical edition, but Comikey has the English license rights! Will we find out why Helck wants to destroy humanity in the prequel?

Nanaki Nanao has another series Acaria. Arcaria, a young archer girl, is trying to regain her memories, so she embarks on an adventure.

Helck is one of the more exciting shows I’ve heard about this year. The Demon King is defeated, but there will be a tournament to determine his successor, and a human is a favorite to win.

But why? I’ve read the first four chapters and it reminds me of Yu Yu Hakusho and Hunter x Hunter. Helck appears to be a nice guy, but he makes it clear that he doesn’t like people.

And the first big secret we learn about him is really shocking.