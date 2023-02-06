Viola Davis Joins Elusive EGOT Club After Grammys Win

Andrew Lloyd Webber. John legend. Mel Brooks. Rita Moreno. These people don’t seem to have much in common on the surface, but they do share one shining achievement: the famous and notoriously challenging EGOT award. Not just an award at a single ceremony, the EGOT refers to people who have won awards at the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys. More people have won an EGOT than you might think, but it still takes some time to get there. The 18th addition to the list is Viola Davis following her recent win at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Davis won the Best Audiobook award for her memoir, Finding Me, which details the adversity she faced in Hollywood and many personal trials (via The Hollywood Reporter). As for the “O” and the “T,” Davis was nominated for four Academy Awards, winning in 2017 for “Fences.” Notably, she won a Tony for the same role in the stage production of “Fences.” ‘ in 2010, although she had previously received a Tony for ‘King Hedley II’ in 2001.

While fans may be disappointed that Davis isn’t being celebrated for “The Woman King” at this year’s Academy Awards, this Grammy win means Davis will truly go down in Hollywood history.