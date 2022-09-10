Vin Diesel Completely Rejected The Foo Fighters When They Offered Him A Role

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Dave Grohl gushed about the fun he had with the electric guitar and exorcism-shrouded meta-movie Studio 666. Described by Grohl himself as “the most ridiculous fucking idea I’ve ever heard,” the film followed the band moving into a mansion to record a new album, only to have their creative process interrupted by a hell of a curse on the premises . Aside from delving into fiendish activity, the film boasted a wild collection of cameos ranging from Lionel Richie to John Carpenter. One person who didn’t show up, however, was Vin Diesel.

Remembering his initial high hopes for the man known as the gas-headed hero in a billion-dollar franchise, it just wasn’t for Diesel to stop by. “We asked Vin Diesel to be in the movie!” said Grohl. “We said, ‘Oh my God, ten million people are going to see this movie!’ And he said no.” While Diesel would have been a pleasant surprise, the names that ended up in “Studio 666” were more than enough.