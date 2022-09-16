Vegas Star Matt Lauria Prepared For His Role As Josh Folsom

During a recent interview with Geek Girl Authority, Matt Lauria revealed the details of his preparation for the role of Josh Folsom on CSI: Vegas. For him, the first port of call is the Real Crime Scene Investigator’s Handbook. “Most [the prep] is CSI Handbooks, an older version and a newer version. Normally I would have spent time with CSIs and rode along, but with COVID that wasn’t an option,” Lauria explained. However, he also continued that his usual process always involves an emphasis on the core qualities and beliefs of the character he plays. “Everyone has a different process, and for me it’s about nailing and exploring core values,” he said.

That’s how, Lauria said, he can understand Folsom because in real life, every person always looks at things that happen to them through the lens of their own experiences. “Life isn’t just about what’s objectively happening in front of us. Every interaction we have, everything we observe, and everything we experience is filtered through the context of what made us who we are,” noted Lauria.

Now that season one is over, Lauria explained that he would go back and analyze how Folsom ended up on screen and build his story from there. It’s certainly a deep process, and Lauria’s care for his craft is evident, making Season 2’s approach even more compelling.