Vegas Character You Are Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If you were born between January 19th and February 18th, you were born under the sign of Aquarius. Aquarius, an air sign ruled by the ruling body Uranus, is often considered the most intellectual of the zodiac signs. Esoteric, clever and rational, Aquarius is free-spirited and often marches to the beat of their own drum. They are not loners, but they enjoy being different.

Gil Grissom, another recurring character from the original “CSI,” fits the Aquarius mold perfectly. Grissom is an etymologist who revels in journeys to corpse farms, creepy crawlies, and unusual facts. He is clearly a very astute investigator, able to analyze even the smallest piece of evidence and draw accurate conclusions. He has an odd sense of humor but is one of the funnier investigators on the team, always around when someone needs a quick dead body pun or an unusual observation. Though a bit odd, Grissom is a loyal friend who returns to Las Vegas after hearing about the attack on his old friend Jim Brass. The most rational investigator on the team, he believes above all that solving a crime simply means “following the evidence.” Despite his eccentricities, Grissom is a team player and a loving husband to his wife Sara Sidle.