Vazzrock The Animation TV commercial confirms October 2022 premiere

Key visual for upcoming VAZZROCK anime. Photo credit: @vazzrock-anime.com

TV anime Vazzrock The Animation is scheduled to premiere on October 5, 2022 on Japanese television.

The anime will air October 5 on TOKYO MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi and BS NTV and October 6, 2022 on Animax. Japanese streaming platform ABEMA will stream the anime one day before its TV broadcast, i.e. October 4, 2022.

It is the third installment in the TSUKIPRO anime franchise. Tsukiuta The Animation was the first anime series, followed by Tsukipro The Animation.

Vazzrock The Animation was first announced in November 2022. In May 2022, its main cast and collaborators were announced, as well as a fall 2022 premiere date.

Three additional cast members were announced today, including:

Takaya Kuroda (Semyon “Simon” Brezhnev in Durarara!!) as Yusho Toei

Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Ban in The Seven Deadly Sins) as Yuzuru Mikazuki

Kenji Nojima as (Eiji Okumura in Banana Fish) Kodai Ejima

A TV commercial has also just been released confirming the October 5th premiere. Here is the CM posted by the production team on Tsukino Entertainment Production’s YouTube channel:

Vazzrock The Animation Blu-ray

Vazzrock The Animation’s Blu-ray release schedule has also been announced. A total of 7 volumes will be published, with the first six volumes each containing two episodes and the 7th volume containing the last, 13th episode. Each volume costs ¥7,480 (including VAT).

The Blu-ray release schedule is as follows:

Part 1: January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023 Volume 2: February 24, 2023

February 24, 2023 Volume 3: March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Volume 4: April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023 Volume 5: May 26, 2023

May 26, 2023 Volume 6: June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 Volume 7: July 28, 2023

Vazzrock The Animation OP/ED Song CD

Vazzrock The Animation’s OP theme songs are VAZZY’s “Fly High” and ROCK DOWN’s “Asterism⁂”. The CDs for these two songs will be released on October 7, 2022 for ¥1320 (VAT included).

A total of 6 CDs of the ED theme song will be released. Each CD contains two closing solo songs sung by the main characters of each story. The release schedule is as follows:

Part 1: October 28, 2022

October 28, 2022 Volume 2: October 28, 2022

October 28, 2022 Volume 3: November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022 Volume 4: November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022 Volume 5: December 30, 2022

December 30, 2022 Volume 6: December 30, 2022

Visit the Vazzrock The Animation official website for more information on the series.