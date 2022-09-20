Vazzrock The Animation TV commercial confirms October 2022 premiere
TV anime Vazzrock The Animation is scheduled to premiere on October 5, 2022 on Japanese television.
The anime will air October 5 on TOKYO MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi and BS NTV and October 6, 2022 on Animax. Japanese streaming platform ABEMA will stream the anime one day before its TV broadcast, i.e. October 4, 2022.
It is the third installment in the TSUKIPRO anime franchise. Tsukiuta The Animation was the first anime series, followed by Tsukipro The Animation.
Vazzrock The Animation was first announced in November 2022. In May 2022, its main cast and collaborators were announced, as well as a fall 2022 premiere date.
Three additional cast members were announced today, including:
- Takaya Kuroda (Semyon “Simon” Brezhnev in Durarara!!) as Yusho Toei
- Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Ban in The Seven Deadly Sins) as Yuzuru Mikazuki
- Kenji Nojima as (Eiji Okumura in Banana Fish) Kodai Ejima
A TV commercial has also just been released confirming the October 5th premiere. Here is the CM posted by the production team on Tsukino Entertainment Production’s YouTube channel:
Vazzrock The Animation Blu-ray
Vazzrock The Animation’s Blu-ray release schedule has also been announced. A total of 7 volumes will be published, with the first six volumes each containing two episodes and the 7th volume containing the last, 13th episode. Each volume costs ¥7,480 (including VAT).
The Blu-ray release schedule is as follows:
- Part 1: January 27, 2023
- Volume 2: February 24, 2023
- Volume 3: March 31, 2023
- Volume 4: April 28, 2023
- Volume 5: May 26, 2023
- Volume 6: June 30, 2023
- Volume 7: July 28, 2023
Vazzrock The Animation OP/ED Song CD
Vazzrock The Animation’s OP theme songs are VAZZY’s “Fly High” and ROCK DOWN’s “Asterism⁂”. The CDs for these two songs will be released on October 7, 2022 for ¥1320 (VAT included).
A total of 6 CDs of the ED theme song will be released. Each CD contains two closing solo songs sung by the main characters of each story. The release schedule is as follows:
- Part 1: October 28, 2022
- Volume 2: October 28, 2022
- Volume 3: November 25, 2022
- Volume 4: November 25, 2022
- Volume 5: December 30, 2022
- Volume 6: December 30, 2022
Visit the Vazzrock The Animation official website for more information on the series.