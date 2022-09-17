Vanna White Once Got Herself Stuck To A Prop On Wheel Of Fortune

Vanna White spoke about the moment in question in an interview with Good Morning America earlier this month. “[It happened] for Christmas and we had presents at the end of both — the puzzle board, and one of the presents got stuck on my dress,” she said. “And I go back and forth and back and forth.”

The incident took place in 2015. In a section dealing with the fact that was posted to the Wheel of Fortune YouTube page after the incident, Sajak is clearly amused by the whole thing as he stated, what’s happened. The screen then cuts to a clip of White walking across the stage with a red wrapped Christmas present. “And the funny thing is, I didn’t even feel it,” White noted.

“I didn’t – and the players didn’t notice because they’re focused on the board. Everybody is laughing. Can we see that again? I really like that,” said Sajak. “It’s really adorable, it’s like walking your dog. Could I see that again? Just once more.”