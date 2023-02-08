Valhalla’s Frida Gustavsson Weighs In On Harald And Freydis’ Split

If there’s one thing Frida Gustavsson, who plays Freydis, can attest to, it’s how tough her character was in the first two seasons of Vikings: Valhalla. In an interview with Netflix, Gustavsson said of her role on the show, “All the other storylines for Freydís are very dark and heavy. There’s a lot of loss and sadness.” There’s no denying that given how Season 2 ended. After being commissioned as the “Guardian of the Faith”, Freydis was betrayed shortly after arriving in Jomsberg, forced to seek revenge and protect her newborn child. The unresolved matter with Olaf Haraldsson (Jóhannes Jóhannesson) also had to be clarified and ended in a bloody fight to the death.

Speaking about her on-screen love interest, Gustavson expressed her irritation at the relationship that could have existed between her character and the future King of Norway. “The scenes with Harald were a beautiful glimpse of hope and love,” she added. “I was sad to see that go because I also lost my scene partner. We’re having so much fun working together.” As for the other half of this stunning on-screen couple, the feeling is certainly mutual.