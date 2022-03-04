V Has A Twitter Account! On Spotify, BTS’ V Is The Only Male Korean Artist With More Than 1.2 Million Followers.

#V is a hot topic right now. BTS “#V joins @BTS twt as the only Korean male acts to earn more than 1.2 MILLION followers on Spotify in 2022 so far,” Spotify tweeted (60days).

V, the stage name of Kim Tae-hyung, currently has more than 1.2 million Spotify fans and an average of 5,375,537 monthly listeners.

The Only Male Korean Artist With More Than 1.2 Million Followers.

The hashtag V is being used by BTS ARMY to commemorate this milestone. On Twitter, V’s images are being shared by people who are stating their favourite V song in the captions.

Even his other singers find his deep and rich voice to be a pleasure to listen to. Aside from being one of BTS’ seven members, Rap Monster stands out for a number of reasons, including his distinct personality, appealing vocals, and all-around charm. His looks, charm, and sense of fashion captivate entire armies.

During the wait for Permission To Dance tickets, V’s news of 1.2 million Spotify followers appeared.

All four events will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022. All of the concert tickets were snapped up in less than five hours.

In light of the revelation that the K-pop artist has 1.2 million followers on Spotify, fans of the Korean pop star have been expressing themselves on social media.

Related Articles

V’s recovery from Covid 19 just went viral on social media. Thank you for your concern for my well-being, I’m back to my normal self now. :)” Thank you very much! You’re so thoughtful to be concerned; have a wonderful day.

stay tuned with us on thenuherald.com and we add new thiongs