Uzumaki anime delayed again for production reasons

Believe it or not, this Kirie is from the anime, not the manga! Photo credit: Warner Bros. Television

On June 24, 2022, the Uzumaki Anime Production Team posted a tweet on their official account stating that the anime adaptation of Uzumaki was delayed again. The reason given is that they want to take more time to customize as best they can before releasing it to the public.

In other words, they want to do Uzumaki right. Not only to make it a faithful adaptation of Junji Ito’s manga, but a good one too!

Unfortunately, we don’t have a new release date or an estimate of how long the wait will be. But if the final product is as good as the trailer they released, I’ll wait as long as it takes!

Even if you don’t like live-action movie adaptations, this poster is driving me nuts! Photo credits: Sumiji Miyake and Omega Micott

What do we know about the Uzumaki adaptations?

The anime was scheduled to premiere in October 2022, with four episodes on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in America ahead of Japan. We don’t know if this will still be the case, but we won’t have to wait long for more content from Junji Ito.

In 2000, a live-action film adaptation of Uzumaki was produced by Omega Micott. It was released in San Francisco and many see it as the perfect or decent adaptation.

Why? Opinions aside, Uzumaki has 19 chapters and a bonus chapter if you get the omnibus edition.

I recommend buying it because Chapter 20 is a “lost episode” working at the end of the manga, but I haven’t read Uzumaki yet, so I can’t give an opinion on it. However, I would recommend Junji Ito’s work to any horror fan.

Take the second animation, Junji Ito’s collection, which you can check out on Crunchyroll. The description describes each episode starting a different character, but some characters appear in multiple episodes.

Tomei appears twice, but most of the episodes are from Ito’s short stories. Also, each episode is broken into two segments, giving you two stories per episode.

The running time for each segment reflects the length of the manga being adjusted. For example, one of the segments is only a few minutes long while the other was over 12 minutes long.

I won’t say which ones because I think Jinji Ito’s collection is worth checking out at least once. As for the live-action movie, the movie has an original ending because Uzumaki, the manga, was still ongoing.

It has a running time of 90 minutes and cuts out certain segments from the manga. But the trailer gave me goosebumps because of the music; The CG effects made the scenes recognizable.

Junji Ito is a master of his craft and I can’t wait to see more of his work.

What else is coming from Junji Ito?

Junji Ito has two books you can pre-order with more to come! The Liminal Zone is out on July 26th, 2022 and I can’t wait to read it!

The Liminal Zone has two stories, the first features a “weeping woman” or professional mourners and the second has the Aokigahara or Suicide Forest. This is a real place in Japan and the name is well deserved.

Released on October 25, 2022, Black Paradox is a single story about four people who want to commit suicide for different reasons. I haven’t read all of Ito’s work, but I’ve rarely seen a happy ending.

Ito’s horror closely resembles HP Lovecraft in explaining the monsters, curses, and life in his stories portrayed by the Junji Ito throughout the series. This is also shown by the first anime adaptation of Ito’s work, Gyo.

The land isn’t safe anymore and you’re dealing with zombie fish that you can turn into a zombie, with weird metal things that move you like a puppet/host? And if you like live action movies, you have almost 20 to choose from!