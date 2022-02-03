Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: BJP Denies Ticket To UP Women Welfare Minister Swati Singh From Sarojini Nagar. In the midst of the UP assembly election in the near future, BJP announced their list of candidates to run.

However, the MLA who is in the seat from Sarojini Nagar, Swati Singh was denied the opportunity to run for the UP assembly elections 2022. In the meantime, BJP have nominated the former joint director of the Enforcement Directorate, Rajeshawr Singh as the candidate from the Sarojini Nagar constituency.

Both Swati Singh as well as her husband Dayashankar Singh Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president was interested in the post of candidate for Sarojini Nagar. However, the news of BJP not granting tickets to both of them was shocking for Swati and Dayashankar Singh as well as others BJP members.

According to the report, Swati Singh was angry that her name wasn’t not listed on those who are running for UP assembly elections 2022. It also raised speculation that Swati Singh might be going away from BJP and join Samajwadi Party.

Samajwadi Party also released the list of candidates for Lucknow but they haven’t included the name of the candidate from Sarojini Nagar. This has raised the possibility of Swati Singh joining Samajwadi Party.

Then, after denial of the ticket and speculating about Swati Singh resigning from the BJP party the minister in charge stated to the media “Do you think I’m angry? I’m a part of BJP since I was seventeen when I joined the party’s student council. I am adamantly loyal towards the party. I will be here for the long haul and, if I die, here. Any responsibility I’m entrusted with in the near future I will carry it out in complete honesty”.

She added that ” I am a part in BJP and will be a part of it throughout my lifetime. Everyone should not question the decision of the leadership of the party. The party should be doing it for good”. Dayashankar Singh BJP UP vice-president reacted to the news declaring ” the BJP’s candidates list is excellent, and the party has invested a lot of effort behind the list.

This time , we’ll be able to win 9/9 seats. I am happy with the decision of offering Sarojini Nagar ticket to Rajeshwar Singh who was the former ED Director Joint”.

Swati Singh joined politics in the year of 2017 and was then expelled by her husband in the year 2016. She took part as an MLA of Sarojini Nagar’s Lucknow constituency as an BJP candidate. She was elected as MLA.

After that, she was a part of the Chief of the state Yogi Aditynath’s Cabinet. She was also the president of the UP BJP Mahila Morcha, which is a women’s section of BJP from 2016 until the year 2018. The 2017 UP Assembly Election, Swati Singh beat Samajwadi Party candidate Anurag Yadav with an advantage of 34,179 votes.

Swati Singh’s involvement in politics was marked by a number of controversy, and one of them was the launch of an alcohol bar within the State. In November she was involved in a case in which an audio recording of Swati Singh threats against a policeman was released.

In the recording, it could be revealed the fact that Swati Singh was accused of threats to the Lucknow Police officer with threats to withdraw the FIR filed against Ansal Builders.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will take place from February 10 to seven phases. The count of the votes will be conducted in March 10.

The last Assembly Election that was held in the year 2017, BJP and its allies won 312 seats from 403 Assembly constituencies. In addition to Swati Singh BJP has also refused the election of Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit. Brijesh Pathak’s seat was changed.