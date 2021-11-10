The US lifted a pandemic travel ban that had been in place for more than a year and a half, providing comfort to the tourism sector as well as families who had been divided by the rules since the crisis began.

Passengers arriving from London on British Airways Flight 1, the same number as the Concorde, were greeted by cheers from airline personnel and balloons at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The US Lifted Its Travel Ban-Allowing Vaccinated Tourists To Enter Country

Some business travelers have stated that they are willing to forego video chats in favor of in-person meetings and work.

Giles English, the co-founder of luxury watchmaker Bremont, which operates a store in Midtown Manhattan, said, “We’ve been itching for two years to get out and meet our staff.”

While video technology is “wonderful,” English told CNBC shortly after arriving at JFK on British Airways Flight 1 that “face-to-face is very vital.” Katherine Donnelly, 52, of London, who flew in on that aircraft, said she hasn’t been to New York in more than two years and is looking forward to seeing her ailing aunt.

President Donald Trump had restricted visitors from the 33 nations, including the UK, Europe, China, Brazil, and South Africa in the year 2020.

Visitors can now fly into the United States with proof of full Covid-19 vaccination, while there are exceptions for children under the age of 18 and passengers from countries where vaccination is scarce.

Beginning in the spring, European countries reduced requirements for overseas tourists, including U.S. citizens. Although airlines and other travel industry companies on both sides of the Atlantic lobbied the Biden administration to reopen borders, US officials did not reciprocate.

“It’s a day we wished would come sooner, but we’re happy to be back after 604 days of being unable to go to the United States,” said Sean Doyle, CEO of British Airways, who was on the carrier’s first trip to the United States after the restrictions were lifted Monday.

Bookings have increased since the Biden administration announced it would eliminate the restrictions, according to airline officials.

In an interview with CNBC at John F. Kennedy Airport, American Airlines’ chief revenue officer Vasu Raja said that bookings from Brazil and the United Kingdom have increased by around 70% in the last week, with the majority of the flights in the fourth quarter. British Airways and the airline collaborate to provide service to the United Kingdom.

According to Raja, American and British Airways are increasing London service and hope to return to pre-pandemic levels in early 2022.

The airline, along with rival United, is one of the customers impacted by Boeing’s 787 manufacturing troubles, which have caused deliveries to be halted for much of the past year.

As it works through its evaluation with government officials, Boeing did not provide a date for when deliveries would restart.

United and Delta Air Lines’ stock rose 0.8 percent to $53.11 and $44.65, respectively, at the close of the day. The S& P 500 increased less than 0.1 percent, while American Airlines rose 2% to $22.25. These airlines provide the greatest foreign service among US airlines and therefore stand to benefit from the resumption of domestic travel.