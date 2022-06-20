Urawa No Usagi-Chan Season 2: Officially Announced! Release Date

advertisement

The social media handle for Urawa no Usagi-chan season 2 revealed the release date for the upcoming season. The news was revealed on Friday. The production team shared some other release details along with the release date. It also opened up on the broadcast channels. The anime has overcome all delays after five years. Yes!! You read that right! The anime has been paused for so long due to various unexpected reasons. The full details of the anime can be found in the following article. But before we move on to more details, here are some details about the anime series that you should know!

The writer of the anime series for the second season is Hiroyasu Kubota. However, Mitsuyuki Ishibashi has taken over directing the anime. The magic of his directing will soon captivate fans. Without wasting any time, let’s get down to the details!

Urawa no Usagi-chan Season 2: Official Announcement

The Urawa no Usagi-chan season 2 anime Twitter account opened up some important updates about the anime. The first of them is the release date, which will be discussed later in the article. The second things are the visuals for the anime. The visual has all five new characters for the anime viz. Tomoyo, Saiyaka, Saima, Miyu and Chinatsu.

Crunchyroll has acquired the digital rights to distribute the upcoming series. So it will be streamed digitally. Therefore, Crunchyroll will stream the series in English on its platform. The fans have been waiting for the show for a long time. But after all, it appears in front of them very soon.

What is the plot of the series?

The action of the series takes place in the city of Urawa in Japan. It has eight prominent main characters namely Usagi, Minami, Tokiwa, Sakura, Kojika, Midori, Misono and Saika, in Saitama Prefecture. The plot of the series follows the eight different lifestyles of eight different girls. The thrill and adventures of daily life make the anime worth watching. However, keeping such a branching plot in a straight line is a big deal. The different lifestyles of these girls have something in common.

Additionally, fans explore the relatable daily chaos and happiness in little things from the series. The first season of the anime series was an absolute success. But the second season is on the road to success.

The anime Urawa no Usagi-chan Season 2 will premiere on July 2, 2022. The broadcast channel for the anime series is TV Saitama. The anime will be streamed digitally on Crunchyroll, the Anime Store and U-NEXT. I hope you enjoyed the article! See you in the next article. Until then, enjoy other articles from The Anime Daily Team!