UPSC IES (Indian Engineering Services) Exam; Exam Date And Admit Card Download, Date Sheet And Admit Card Details Here. Union Public Service Commission has released a new announcement on this year’s Indian Engineering Services (IES) exams.

Union Public Service Commission has launched the website for downloading admit cards in the IES exam. Candidates who applied for the exam are able to download their admit cards for the exam via the official site that is operated by UPSC, upsc.gov.in .

UPSC began accepting applications of the IES exam in 2022 in September 22nd, 2021 and the final date to register for the exam was on October 12th 2021. The IES test for the exam’s preliminary exam will take place on February 20th in 2022.

The admission card for the exam will be accessible through the official site of UPSC up to the date of the exam.

The test is scheduled to be held over two hours. The morning shift and the evening shift. The morning shift runs between 10 am and 12 pm.

The evening shift will run from 2 pm and 5 pm. This GS as well as the Engineering Aptitude test will be held in the morning shift while the discipline-specific tests will be held during the night shift.

The two first papers will take 2 hours to examination , while the particular discipline test will take three hours of time to complete the test.

How Do I Download The ADMIT CARD?

In conjunction with the start of the exam, UPSC has opened the portal for downloading admit cards for the examination. The exam will only have one admit card, and both the exam and admit card must be presented at the center of the examination to be allowed into the exam center.

Here’s how to download your admit cards for the IES test:

Step 1: Go to on the official web site for the Union Public Service Commission. The official address for the website for UPSC is upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page of UPSC select the option to download an admit card, which appears on the right hand side of the page.

Step 3: When you click on the admit card option You will be directed to a page on which admit cards for two types are offered. Choose between the two options and select the admit card for different examinations.

Step 3: When you click on the options for admit cards to be used in the exam the website will open where admission card to Engineering Services (preliminary) will be displayed at the first page. Select the download option located in the row of that Engineering Services admit card.

Step 4: Once you click on the link the search engine will display an additional website. Here you must select “to download your admit card, Click here’. The site will show an important list of instructions that you must download since it’s mandatory.

Step 5: After you’ve completed the instruction page that is important The page for downloading the admit card is open on which you will be able to log into your account as a candidate with your the registration ID or the roll number which was given in the confirmation form following your application to take the exam.

The website for admit cards of UPSC also offers technical guidelines that you might need to follow in case you encounter difficulties downloading your admit card.

If you are unable to download the admit card, for whatever reason, regardless of following the instructions provided on the site then you should send your complaint to UPSC in the earliest time.

It is mandatory to bring the printout of the Important Instructions document and your admit card in order to be admitted to the exam center.

Additionally, you need to bring an original photo ID along with your admit card. If you fail to provide one of these documents, candidates won’t be able to take part in their test. The test center assigned by the exam center will be noted in the admit card .

Candidates must arrive at the exam center within 30 minutes prior to the start of the test. Any candidate who does not complete this requirement isn’t competent to write the exam.

The test will be of an one-sided and the results of the test will be announced in April 2022. Keep the e-admit card until the test results are declared.

Only those who pass the test can take the main test. And after they have passed the main test and the personality test will they be allowed to take part in the interview for personality.