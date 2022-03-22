UPDATE!!! The Wonder Woman 3 Movie, Directed By Patty Jenkins, Will Have Two Wonder Women.

If you’re a fan of Wonder Woman and DC Comics, you’ll be delighted. Wonder Woman’s original live-action film star, Lynda Carter, will return to reprise her role in the next sequel.

The Wonder Woman 3 Movie, Directed By Patty Jenkins

A third Wonder Woman film was confirmed by DC Comics for release in December 2020, and fans have been eagerly awaiting additional information about the film ever since. Originally, it was stated that Gal Gadot would reprise her role as Diana Prince in the third film;

however, it was then confirmed that Patty Jenkins, the director of the first two films, would be in charge. Film director Patty Jenkins has said that Lynda Carter would have a stronger part in Wonder Woman 3.

The film’s credits show that Asteria (Lynda Carter) is in fact Wonder Woman 1984’s Lynda Carter. But it’s not; everyone just assumed it was.

As a result, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will feature Wonder Woman’s first appearance as Asteria. We should expect nothing less from Wonder Woman 3 stars Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter.

How long Has Wonder Woman Been Filming?

As soon as Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot complete the script for the picture, filming will begin, they said in a joint statement

Read More:

Gal Gadot has stated that she expects it to be within the next six to a year. Wonder Woman 3 will not take place in the past like the first two films, director Patty Jenkins has stated. Diana Prince’s early years, before to the events of Justice League, are likely to be the centre of the film.

As of This Writing, There Is No Word On The Release Date Of Wonder Woman 3.

The Wonder Woman movie won’t be released until 2024 because of the length of time it would take to film it. Wonder Woman 3 production will begin as soon as Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot finish Cleopatra, which is now filming.

Wonder Woman 3 will shortly be shown in movie theatres around the world. It’s widely assumed that this will be Gal Gadot’s final appearance as Wonder Woman in the series.