Untold Facts About The “Game Of Keys” Fame Cintia Garcia: Cintia Garcia Bio, Career, Youtube, Boyfriend, Height, Net Worth, Facts. The well-known Spanish YouTuber Cintia Garcia is most well-known for her roles in films Law of Border and Game of Keys.

The actress is known for her entertaining style that has done for a long time and has established herself as one of the top entertainers in just a few years. There are many anxiously awaiting what happens to Cintia’s life.

Therefore, the next sections will cover every aspect of Cintia Garcia, including her bio her career, YouTube her boyfriend’s net worth, and much more.

Cintia Garcia Bio

The well-known Spanish YouTuber, actress, as well as model Cintia Garcia was born 29 November 1994 in Spain. She will be 27 in 2022.

There is no information available about her family. Since she is a person who is always keeping her things secret. She attended Colegio Esteban Echeverria which is the University of Buenos Aires and other information about her educational background is not yet known.

With her manner of living it is evident that she adheres to Christianity and proudly wears the Spanish nationality. She is the zodiac sign Sagittarius.

Cintia Garcia Career

Cintia Garcia began her YouTube career via her channel “Cintigar” in the year 2016. She started the channel in 2014 and started posting videos after two years.

Her YouTube videos are primarily focused on style and design-focused cosmetics videos. The YouTube Channel paved the way for Cintia to become a well-known entertainer.

The year was 2019, and she was offered her first job as an introduction for Nada Sera Igual.

She is known for her acting abilities in various films. She is most famous for the two films she starred in “Law of Border” and “Game Of Keys”. In 1028 she worked as a manager in the movie El Salto.

Cintia was in the movie “Fugitives” as the character of Lidia in 2021. It is anticipated that she will appear part in Game of Keys or “El Juego Ias Leaves” as the character Gala.

Cintia Garcia YouTube Channel

Cintia Garcia’s channel on YouTube “Cintigar” is gaining popularity with the younger generation. It features cosmetics, fashion and lifestyle, travel, and many other interesting topics on her channel.

The channel is home to more than 445K users with a total of 268 videos. “Cintigar” has received 33,247,435 views so far.

Cintia is active on other social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and many other platforms. More than 230K people have joined the account on her official Instagram account.

There is a massive number of followers due to her stunning looks. The account began on Twitter in the year 2016 and has over 26.9K followers at present.

Cintia Garcia Boyfriend

There are a lot of rumors regarding the status of their relationship with Cintia Garcia. The truth is, Cintia does not reveal any information about her boyfriend as of yet.

Therefore, it is thought that Cintia is not dating anyone. She’s currently living in Castellon in the UK, where she is living her life in private.

Cintia Garcia’s Height and Weight

Cintia Garcia is 5 7 inches tall and weighs 52 kg. Her body is slim and has a flawless body shape. Their hair colors are brown, and she also has brown eyes.

Cintia Garcia Net Worth

Cintia Garcia is making income from her acting career, and through the success of her YouTube Channel. Recently, she had an important role in a number of successful films and made a significant amount of money from the channel.

YouTube is the main source of revenue and income for Cintia Garcia. According to numerous studies, it is believed that Cintia has an estimated Net worth in excess of one million dollars.

Facts About Cintia Garcia

Cintia’s greatest film “The Law of Border” is an adaptation of a novel by the same name and was directed with Daniel Mozon.

She is present on YouTube since the year 2016.

She is known as a huge lover of Harry Potter.

She has not revealed any information about her bf.