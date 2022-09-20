Uncovering the lore in the latest Housing Complex C anime trailer!

Screenshot from the C-Trailer apartment complex showing an Indian/Aztec princess whose mate is murdered in front of her. Credit: Akatsuki

On September 17th, 2022, Adult Swim uploaded a new trailer for Housing Complex C! The anime is scheduled to premiere on October 2, 2022 with four episodes.

But some of us at Anime Geek, myself included, aren’t content to wait for more information. Not when we have a few trailers/commercials and key visuals to dissect.

And certainly not when we have the power of Google and YouTube to help with the research. Please keep in mind that this article is a theory.

But I have much history that helps shed light on what has been given to us. Although I only have theories about the fish monsters.

Screenshot from the C-Trailer housing complex showing an Indian (or Aztec) princess whose mate is killed by samurai warriors (or conquistadors). Credit: Akatsuki

Is that based in our world?

The images above are taken from the latest trailer and bring up a few things. First, the girl’s clothes don’t look Japanese, while the soldier’s armor looks Chinese or Mongolian.

If you watch the trailer, the line where the narrator says “Until they got there”. The “they” in question have a very similar skin tone to everyone else. The city’s name is Kurosaki, which means black in Japanese, and within the first few seconds of the trailer, there’s a Tori or Shinto gate.

That means the setting is in Japan or Asia. As for the identities of the girls in the pictures and their connections to our main characters, I bet it’s reincarnation, but what are our girls supposed to do if that’s the case? And what does all this have to do with the old evil?

These creatures remind me of a horror novel I read a few years ago. The most common situations involving ancient evil either come to kill everyone or come to multiply.

In such cases, the ancient evil will kill most people or use their victims as breeding tools. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen these things in action; Unfortunately, they’re not the only threat to deal with.

A history lesson

Watching so many armed soldiers corner two young girls in a cave is scary but strange. Sure, the one that’s still standing has plenty of gold on her, but does that mean she’s vital to their society?

One of our theories is that the girls are Aztec or Mayan. That would explain the clothes, but neither had contact with Japan.

However, the Mongols did so in 1274. So for over 200 years Japan closed its borders and was not afraid to defend itself.

This practice was made official in the 16th century, but this policy would end up harming them. However, if we assume that the “they” are humans, we have an excellent framework for guessing the plot.

Especially in some of the scarier scenes, like the man staring at the girls through the cracked door or a person running off the screen, we have to worry about the supernatural.

Some drawings suggest evil, and a star-shaped design on a rock is visible for a second. Will Kurosaki be ambushed so someone can summon these monsters?

Or are the monsters showing up for something else? I hope this proves helpful to you and if you would like to read more about Condominium C click here!

And here!