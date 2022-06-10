Uncle From Another World anime release date in Summer 2022 revealed by Isekai Ojisan trailer PV

Ojisan from Uncle from another world. Photo credit: Studio Atelier Pontdarc

According to Isekai Ojisan’s anime trailer PV, the release date of Uncle From Another World is July 6, 2022. The show will air on AT-X, TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto and Sun TV on July 6, 2022 on July on BS11 July 7, 2022 and TV Aichi on July 8, 2022.

During Netflix Geeked Week 2022, it was announced that the anime Uncle From Another World will be available in July 2022 on Netflix in Japan and at a later date worldwide.

Also, key visual and new cast members were revealed. New cast members include:

Kenichi Suzumura, best known as Kakashi in Naruto: Shippuuden, as Edger

Nobuhiko Okamoto, best known as Bakugou in My Hero Academia, as Raiga

Hisako Kanemoto, best known as Erina in Food Wars!, as Sawae

Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on the Kadokawa Anime YouTube Channel:

Cast and staff of Uncle from Another World

The main cast of Uncle From Another World includes:

Takehito Koyasu, best known as Dio Brando in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, as Ojisan

Jun Fukuyama, best known as Lelouch in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, as Takafumi

Mikako Komatsu, best known as Senku in Dr. Stone, as Fujimiya

Haruka Tomatsu, best known for playing Gintoki in Gintama, as Elf

Aoi Yuki, best known for playing Madoka in Puella Magi Madoka Magica as Mabel

Aki Toyosaki, best known as Yui in K-On!!, as Alicia

Shigeki Kawai is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc. Kenta Ihara is penning the series’ scripts. Kazuhiro Ota designs the characters and is also the executive animation director.

Here is the key visual released by the production team:

Characters from Uncles from Another World. Photo credit: Studio Atelier Pontdarc

More about the anime

Uncle From Another World or Isekai Ojisan is based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Hotondoshindeiru. It was published on Kadokawa Shoten’s ComicWalker website in June 2018. You can read this article on our website to learn more about Isekai Ojisan’s story.

The Uncle From Another World OP’s theme song music “Story” is performed by Mayu Maeshima. The ED theme song “Ichibanboshi Sonority” is performed by Yuka Iguchi. Both singles will go on sale on August 3, 2022.

Uncle from another world events

The first episode of the anime will be previewed live on June 25, 2022 on the Kadokawa Anime YouTube Channel. Voice actors Takehito Koyasu and Jun Fukuyama will attend this event.

On June 29, 2022, a special broadcast will be broadcast on the AT-X channel. Takehito Koyasu and Jun Fukuyama will also attend this event.

For more information about the series, visit the Isekai Ojisan official anime website.