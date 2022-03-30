Uncategorized

Uma Serial Zee Bangla Cast, Who Are The Cast In The Bengali Serial Uma?

Uma Serial

Uma is an Indian Bengali language serial, and the theme of the serial is Sports. It is telecasted in Zee Bangla, and for the OTT option, it would be ZEE5, where you can see the current episodes on the website before it gets released. The serial was released on September 13, 2021, produced by Tent Cinema. The main stars of this serial are Shinjiinee Chakraborty and Neel Bhattacharya. 

Uma Serial Zee Bangla Cast

CAST NAME CHARACTER NAME
Shinjinee Chakraborty Uma Acharya
Neel Bhattacharya Abhimanyu Acharya
Bhaskar Banerjee Late Sunando Das
Soma Chakraborty Sutapa Das
Juiee Sarkar Soma Acharya
Debopriya Basu Chumki Das aka Chutki
Shritama Mitra Aliya Bose
Maitreyee Mitra Amrita Acharya
Bharat Kaul Ambarish Acharya
Subhosree Chakraborty Rikhiya Acharya
Vivaan Ghosh Anurag Acharya aka Ani
Manosi Sengupta / Sudipta Banerjee / Tania Kar  Ishita Acharya
Avery Singha Roy  Jayita Acharya
Diganta Bagchi  Sekhor Acharya
Smriti Singh  Nandana Acharya
Amitabh Bhattacharjee  Himadri Acharya
Basanti Chatterjee Priyamvada Acharya
Chandicharan Brahmapada Acharya
Nibedita Mukherjee Suktara Gupta
Surojit Banerjee  Somobroto Gupta
Reshmi Sen  Tarulata Bose
Arindam Banerjee Sanjay Bose
Rimjhim Gupta Swastika Chakrabarty 
Koushik Bhattacharya Tapas Chakrabarty
Chandraniv Mukherjee Arabindo
Dia Karmakar  Priya

Main Character Of Uma Serial

Shinjinee Chakraborty as Uma Acharya

Shinjinee is from Howrah, West Bengal, and she has made an entry to this acting field as she is seen playing the lead role in the Uma serial telecasted in Star Bangla as her character portrayed as a person who wanted to be a cricketer plus she has done many commercial advertisements to. She is a model and primarily works in the Bengali industries. 

Neel Bhattacharya as Abhimanyu Acharya

Neel is an Indian TV and film Bengali actor. He made an entry to his acting career in a movie named “Thik Jeno Love Story” as a lead, and he is popular because of the Krishnakali serial as he portrayed the role of Nikhil. He has also acted in movies like Chitra and Lokkhyo and worked in some music videos such as Chaina sung by Shaan and Yeh Dil Hai Bekarar by Benny Dayal. 

Storyline Of Uma Serial

It’s about Uma, a young girl who aspires to be a cricketer but is forced to abandon her ambitions owing to familial duties. However, her love for the game and Abhimanyu’s persistent encouragement encourage her to pursue her dream of returning to cricket.

Details Of Uma Serial

SPECIFICATIONS  DETAILS 
Serial name  Uma 
Director  Piyush Ghosh 

Arghya Roy 
Producer  Susanta Das 
Genre  Drama and Sport 
Country of origin  India 
Language  Bengali 
Season  1
Episodes  140 
Network  Zee Bangla 
Running time  22 minutes 
Released date  September 13, 2021 – present 

Trailer Of Uma Serial

 

