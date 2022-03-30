Uma Serial Zee Bangla Cast, Who Are The Cast In The Bengali Serial Uma?

Uma Serial

Uma is an Indian Bengali language serial, and the theme of the serial is Sports. It is telecasted in Zee Bangla, and for the OTT option, it would be ZEE5, where you can see the current episodes on the website before it gets released. The serial was released on September 13, 2021, produced by Tent Cinema. The main stars of this serial are Shinjiinee Chakraborty and Neel Bhattacharya.

Uma Serial Zee Bangla Cast

CAST NAME CHARACTER NAME Shinjinee Chakraborty Uma Acharya Neel Bhattacharya Abhimanyu Acharya Bhaskar Banerjee Late Sunando Das Soma Chakraborty Sutapa Das Juiee Sarkar Soma Acharya Debopriya Basu Chumki Das aka Chutki Shritama Mitra Aliya Bose Maitreyee Mitra Amrita Acharya Bharat Kaul Ambarish Acharya Subhosree Chakraborty Rikhiya Acharya Vivaan Ghosh Anurag Acharya aka Ani Manosi Sengupta / Sudipta Banerjee / Tania Kar Ishita Acharya Avery Singha Roy Jayita Acharya Diganta Bagchi Sekhor Acharya Smriti Singh Nandana Acharya Amitabh Bhattacharjee Himadri Acharya Basanti Chatterjee Priyamvada Acharya Chandicharan Brahmapada Acharya Nibedita Mukherjee Suktara Gupta Surojit Banerjee Somobroto Gupta Reshmi Sen Tarulata Bose Arindam Banerjee Sanjay Bose Rimjhim Gupta Swastika Chakrabarty Koushik Bhattacharya Tapas Chakrabarty Chandraniv Mukherjee Arabindo Dia Karmakar Priya

Main Character Of Uma Serial

Shinjinee Chakraborty as Uma Acharya

Shinjinee is from Howrah, West Bengal, and she has made an entry to this acting field as she is seen playing the lead role in the Uma serial telecasted in Star Bangla as her character portrayed as a person who wanted to be a cricketer plus she has done many commercial advertisements to. She is a model and primarily works in the Bengali industries.

Neel Bhattacharya as Abhimanyu Acharya

Neel is an Indian TV and film Bengali actor. He made an entry to his acting career in a movie named “Thik Jeno Love Story” as a lead, and he is popular because of the Krishnakali serial as he portrayed the role of Nikhil. He has also acted in movies like Chitra and Lokkhyo and worked in some music videos such as Chaina sung by Shaan and Yeh Dil Hai Bekarar by Benny Dayal.

Storyline Of Uma Serial

It’s about Uma, a young girl who aspires to be a cricketer but is forced to abandon her ambitions owing to familial duties. However, her love for the game and Abhimanyu’s persistent encouragement encourage her to pursue her dream of returning to cricket.

Details Of Uma Serial

SPECIFICATIONS DETAILS Serial name Uma Director Piyush Ghosh Arghya Roy Producer Susanta Das Genre Drama and Sport Country of origin India Language Bengali Season 1 Episodes 140 Network Zee Bangla Running time 22 minutes Released date September 13, 2021 – present

Trailer Of Uma Serial

