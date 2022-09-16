Two Upcoming Marvel Movies Just Had Their Release Dates Pushed Back

Sony Pictures is pushing back the release dates for two of its upcoming Marvel movies, Variety reports. The affected titles are Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter, both of which are in production. Madame Web, which stars The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney alongside Dakota Johnson, was originally scheduled for release on October 6, 2023; it will debut on February 16, 2024 instead. Meanwhile, Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, which was previously scheduled for a January 12, 2023 release, will instead hit theaters on October 6, 2023 to take the place of Madame Web.

Sony has had mixed success trying to capitalize on the Marvel IP, which the studio still has rights to. His Tom Hardy vehicle Venom was unpopular with critics but garnered a passionate following, leading to director Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage last year. Meanwhile, following the release of ‘Morbius’ earlier this year, the film was another critical pan but gained notoriety in internet circles, leading to an ill-fated theatrical re-release.

While the shifting release plans could signal a number of things, including production issues, they could also reflect a shift in the studio’s priorities. Sony has announced a new Karate Kid movie for 2024. It has also announced the release dates for a sequel to Searching, titled Missing, and a yet untitled horror film, also slated for release in 2023.