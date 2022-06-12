TV Shows To Watch If You Love The Dropout

One thing you’ll immediately notice in “The Dropout” is that Holmes is not someone to be trusted. On every occasion she will choose what will benefit her immediate needs, however stubborn they may be. Holmes doesn’t care about the potential victims or what enemies she might create along the way, as long as she gets what she wants. She is willing to hurt the people closest to her and even invent entirely new personas, just like Holmes does towards the end of the series when she decides to change her nickname. It’s clear that Holmes is all about winning.

Consider Logan Roy, the patriarch, chairman and CEO of a media company on the award-winning HBO series Succession. The basic plot of “Succession” is that Logan leaves his company and tries to find out which of his children can best succeed him. However, he constantly encourages power struggles and destroys his children’s trust in his endless attempts to retain power over the company he founded. This is probably the worst work environment on this whole list.

Logan Roy has two conflicting beliefs. The first is that if any of his children really had the ability to take over a business, they would destroy him. Contrasted with this is his belief that if his children truly loved him, they would not try to destroy him. And he is willing to create whatever chaos is required to continue living in this state. It’s worth the watch.