TV Shows That Got Caught Using Recycled Footage

One of the greatest seminal television series in science fiction history, the original “Star Trek” used high-quality model work and the most cutting-edge visual effects of its time to achieve a believable 23rd-century setting. Even Gene Roddenberry wasn’t immune to budget constraints, and in the midst of the show’s groundbreaking first season, producers realized they were running out of time and money (via StarTrek.com). Unable to meet the network’s tight episode delivery deadlines, Roddenberry and his crew had the clever idea of ​​recycling an entire episode to become a two-part story that would help solve both problems.

This wouldn’t be a clip show, but a new story centered around the original unaired pilot titled “The Cage,” which the studio famously turned down the year before. In the new episode The Menagerie, Mr. Spock steals the Enterprise to help its former captain, Christopher Pike, but is caught and put on trial. More than half of the episode’s runtime is a flashback in which Spock recounts a previous mission he was on with Pike, all of which were recycled from the original pilot episode. Since The Cage never aired, viewers were none the wiser. More than a decade went by before fans realized there was an entire unseen episode out there somewhere.

“The Cage” first aired in 1988 and is now available for everyone to watch on DVD box sets and Paramount+, the studio’s streaming service.