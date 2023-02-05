TV Actors Who Returned To Television With A Hit After Failed Movie Careers

When people first saw him as Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad, they knew they’d seen Aaron Paul in other projects, but they probably had trouble naming them. That’s because prior to his breakthrough role in AMC drama, he was something of a “hey, that’s that guy,” mostly appearing only in single episodes of television shows and as very minor movie characters. Needless to say, everyone knew his name after both Breaking Bad and Big Love – the latter of which appeared in 12 episodes of, concurrent with his stint on Bad.

After the two shows that put him on the map, Paul found some big hits through his role in the Ridley Scott epic Exodus: Gods and Kings and as a lead in what was clearly going to be the next big car in the Hollywood superstar action franchise Need for Speed, an adaptation of the hugely successful video game series of the same name. But “Exodus” barely broke even at the box office, while “Need for Speed” was largely only successful in China – to the point that a Chinese sequel was planned direct-to-television but was eventually cancelled.

Fortunately, Paul bounced back quickly with Netflix’s acclaimed BoJack Horseman, in which he starred and produced, and Hulu’s well-received The Path.