Tulsa King’s Garrett Hedlund On The Unspoken Understanding That Brings Mitch And Dwight Together

Dwight Manfreddi and Mitch Keller’s relationship is arguably one of the show’s most intriguing endeavors, and actor Garret Hedlund claims there are a few reasons it works so well. “We end up having a trust,” Hedlund said in an interview with Vulture. “There’s something boys understand about being locked up. They’ve got a dark past, working through some shit, it’s a new future.” However, their previous imprisonment isn’t the only thing that binds them together, as the actor added, “Also, right off the bat, there’s a nice little understanding that we both struggle not to let the past define us.” It seems that the paths of redemption the two find themselves on have brought them together, and despite their differences, both see the benefits of working together.

And Mitch isn’t the only one who sees the value in working with Dwight. Hedlund has spoken in the past about why these characters are so keen on joining the general’s squad, despite the considerable risk involved. “You see this man walking in with this confidence that exudes a little bit of danger, a little bit of intrigue,” the actor said in an interview with UPI. “We see a small opportunity and then you see episode by episode if those opportunities come to fruition.” While watching the unlikely group of gangsters rise to power in Tulsa has proved entertaining, many are supporters the Paramount+ series, you might be more excited to see just how far Dwight and Mitch can go in building their criminal empire.