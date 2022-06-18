Trigun Stampede release date in 2023 confirmed by Crunchyroll, Studio Orange

This amazing concept art by Kouji Tajima announced the release date of Trigun Stampede 2023. Credit: Kouji Tajima/Studio Orange

Trigun Stampede release date is confirmed for 2023. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the new Trigun TV show from Japan will be streamed simultaneously in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

The number of episodes for Trigun Stampede has not yet been announced. Assuming it is a full Trigun reboot, the new Trigun anime could consist of multiple parts/courses. There might even be a Trigun Stampede Season 2 to wrap up the ending of the manga Trigun Maximum (see manga section below for more details).

The English dub release of Trigun Stampede has not yet been announced. However, original Vash the Stampede VA Johnny Yong Bosch has expressed an interest in bringing some “love and peace” back!

The anime Trigun Stampede was originally announced on June 17, 2022 by Crunchyroll, Producer Toho and Studio Orange.

The latest information on Trigun Stampede will be announced at Anime Expo 2022 in Los Angeles. A panel hosted by Crunchyroll will be held at the JW Marriott Hotel on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. PST.

Original Trigun manga creator Yasuhiro Nightow and the show’s producers are expected to appear onstage to discuss the series and behind-the-scenes production. Panelists alongside Yasuhiro Nightow include artist/designer Kouji Tajima (GANTZ:0), Orange Studio producers Kiyotaka Waki ​​​​(Godzilla Singular Point) and Yoshihiro Watanabe (BEASTARS), and Toho producer Katsuhiro Takei (Your Name) .

Studio Orange will also host their own panel at Anime Expo 2022, Location 403AB on July 3, 2022 at 4:15pm PST.

After 25 years of inflation you must be wondering how many double dollars is the Humanoid Typhoon worth now? Vash the Stampede was known for the 60 billion double dollar bounty in the original anime/manga series. Credit: Studio Orange

There will be a brand new Trigun Stampede cast and staff doing the Trigun reboot. The Japanese cast has not yet been announced. Studio Orange’s main staff has not yet been announced.

Trigun Stampede OP (Opening) and ED (Ending) theme song music has not yet been announced.

The classic Trigun OP “HT” was performed by Tsuneo Imahori, while the ED “The Windws Blows to the Future (Kaze wa Mirai ni Fuku)” was performed by Akima & Neos.

The Trigun OP Music Trailer is an unforgettable anime classic.

The original Trigun anime was a single season animated by Studio Madhouse and released back in Spring 2018. The Trigun: Badlands Rumble side story was released on April 2, 2010.

This article contains everything that is known about Trigun Stampede and all related news. As such, this article will be updated with news, rumors, and analysis over time. In the meantime, let’s get into what’s known for certain.

Trigun Stampede Anime Release Date Predictions: Mid-2023 Likely?

Until the last update, Studio Orange, Toho, Crunchyroll or other companies related to the production of the anime have not officially confirmed the exact release date of Trigun Stampede. However, the Trigun Reboot Project has been confirmed to be coming out in 2023.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate as to when the anime Trigun Stampede release date will be in the future.

Rumors had indicated that Studio Orange would be rebooting the anime TV series Trigun in June 2020. Back then, Studio Orange teased anime fans that they were working on a 3D remake that “might be familiar.” Therefore, it is likely that pre-production by the producers started before then.

During pre-production, producers plan the studio, key staff, and cast in the pipeline, in addition to doing a lot of work to ensure all the moving parts come together (animators and cast are typically independent contractors).

When an anime project is publicly announced, pre-production is usually complete. Since the timeframe has already been revealed, it’s likely that Trigun Stampede’s release date will be in Spring or Summer 2023.

Will the Trigun Stampede English dub cast include the original cast? Love and peace! Love and peace! Love and peace! Love and peace! (ad infinitum) Credit: Studio Madhouse

Trigun Stampede English Dub Release Date – Will Vash VA Johnny Yong Bosch Return?

The English dub cast of Trigun Stampede has not yet been announced. But when Vash the Stampede original voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch heard about the rumors about the Trigun reboot, he proclaimed, “If this is real… I’m down. *Love* & *Peace*!!”

Presumably, Young Vash and Young Millions Knives will be voiced by new younger voice actors.

Here is the original English dub cast of Trigun:

Vash the Stampede voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch

Million Knives voiced by Kirk Baily

Nicholas D. Wolfwood voiced by Jeff Nimoy

Meryl Stryfe voiced by Dorothy Elias-Fahn

Milly Thompson voiced by Lia Sargent

Rem Saverem, voiced by Bridget Hoffman

The release date of Trigun Stampede English Dub on Crunchyroll has not yet been announced. Hopefully the Trigun Stampede dub will be a simuldub coming out immediately, but it’s possible that Crunchyroll will still be releasing dubbed episodes in 2023 a few weeks after the Japanese streaming premiere.

Crunchyroll’s future English dubbing will be faster once the COVID pandemic subsides and becomes endemic. To protect voice actors from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, they have had to temporarily halt production or take extra safety precautions, causing work to slow down.

Many English voice actors have experienced delays as voice actors often travel to the recording studio. In mid-2022, Crunchyroll began switching back from remote recording to in-studio recording (most of the work is done at their Texas studio).

The cover of the first manga volume of Trigun Maximum. Photo credit: @avxhm.se

Will the anime Trigun Stampede end the ending of Trigun Maximum?

Trigun fans have been saying for years that the series could use the treatment from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and stick closer to the original source material.

The story for the anime Trigun Stampede is based on the manga series Trigun and Trigun Maximum by creator Yasuhiro Nightow. Unfortunately, Tokuma Shoten’s Shonen Captain magazine (the original magazine that published the Trigun manga) was discontinued in 1997, and by that time the story had been selected for an anime adaptation.

Trigun was later picked up by Shonen Gahosha’s Young King Ours magazine, and Nightow was able to wrap up the continuation of his legendary space adventure story by releasing the first chapter of Trigun Maximum in 1998 at the same time the anime was airing. Nightow continued Trigun’s incredible story in 14 manga volumes and the story finally ended in 2008’s Young King Ours.

Unfortunately, with anime production already wrapped, Studio Madhouse was unable to alter the ending to coincide with Nightow’s continuation of the story. The original anime series included only the first two volumes of the original manga, with its 26 episodes.

Now it has not been confirmed that Studio Orange will create a full Trigun reboot. With all of the complex and intricate world-building, character redemption storylines, and exciting unsolved mysteries set forth in Trigun Maximum, there’s plenty of source material to create a few seasons’ worth of anime.

Trigun Stampede could easily repeat the original 26 episodes and keep them more accurate to the manga, so the Trigun Stampede anime continues the story this time by ending the ending of the Trigun manga in Trigun Maximum.

Who is Studio Orange?

Studio Orange is best known for its 3D CG anime such as Godzilla: Singular Point, BEASTARS and Land of The Lustrous. While Land of the Lustrous Season 2 is still on the shelves, BEASTARS Season 3 release date is confirmed in the future.

CEO/Chief Animator Eiji Inomoto founded Studio Orange on May 1, 2004, but it wasn’t until 2013 that they made their mark. Inomoto worked on Zoids: Chaotic Century and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex as one of the members of the Tachikoma 3D Unit before founding Studio Orange.

Even before the Trigun Stampede anime was made official, it seemed obvious that they were talking about the Trigun reboot. They discussed the 3D animation of the human form and the importance of character presence in their tweet thread. even she written down how the expression “shaking” clothing was a major factor, reminiscent of Vash the Stampede’s red trench coat flapping in the wind.

Let’s just hope Studio Orange lives up to the Trigun 3D reboot. Stay tuned for news about the Trigun Stampede release date!