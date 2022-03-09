TRIBUTE! During The ACM Awards 2022, Kelly Clarkson Paid Tribute To Dolly Parton With A Stunning Performance

We don’t sure if we should name last night’s ACM Awards the night of Kelly Clarkson or the night of Dolly Parton since Kelly Clarkson just made an award stage into her own performance.

The ACM Awards 2022, Kelly Clarkson Paid Tribute To Dolly Parton With A Stunning Performance

Kelly Clarkson’s performance at the ACM Awards 2022 was once again spectacular, but this time she wasn’t there to sing her own songs but to commemorate the legendary and one and only Dolly Parton.

At the ACM Awards 2022, Kelly Clarkson sang “I Will Always You” as a tribute to Dolly Parton, who was in attendance and gave a standing ovation to Clarkson as well as the audience.

After Kelly Clarkson’s performance, Dolly Parton, who was hosting the evening, came on stage to greet Kelly and they both embraced each other. “I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off, and throwing snot every direction, and tears,” Parton added.

I know that Whitney is smiling down tonight,” Parton said in reference to Whitney Houston’s performance of the song. Kelly Clarkson was moved to tears when Dolly Parton called her “one of the finest vocalists in the world.”

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas hosted the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7th. A diverse lineup of artists, including The Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBride, took the stage for a number of memorable performances. Amazon Prime Video streamed the awards ceremony live.

Even before the ACM Awards, Kelly Clarkson has announced that she will be performing a tribute to Dolly Parton.

She revealed her admiration for Dolly Parton during an appearance on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Fans have eagerly anticipating Clarkson’s appearance at the ACM Awards since Dolly Parton announced her plans to perform at the ceremony.

This song “I Will Always Love You” was written by Dolly Parton, who is now 76 years old and has been a professional singer since 1956.

Dolly Parton wrote the song as a farewell to Porter Wagoner, her business partner. The single was a tremendous hit, peaking at number one on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in the United States. For the movie The Bodyguard, Whitney Houston recorded a version of the song and Houston’s version of the song was a huge success.