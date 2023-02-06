Trial Of Bonds! Plot & Release Date

In the last episode, fans saw the fire in Barou’s eyes. Reluctantly, he trained with his new allies. But the true test of the bonds was yet to come as the team faced off against old allies. Reo and Nagi, once united, now stand on opposite sides of a gathering storm. So here’s everything you need to know about the Blue Lock Episode 17 release date and plot!

Next time in Blue Lock, fans will witness the beginning of a new showdown. Isagi and Nagi will try their best to steal the gates. The answers will shock and intrigue all fans! However, read on for all the details!

Blue Lock Episode 17: What Happens Next?

Blue Lock Episode 17 title is still unreleased. But it will focus on the ongoing game. Isagi and Nagi face a challenge on the pitch as they try to score goals without Barou’s help. He has refused to work with them to score goals. This situation presents an opportunity for Isagi to delve deeper into Barou’s gameplay. He will figure out how to use it to your advantage. As the story progresses, fans may learn more about Barou and what motivates him on the field.

On the other hand, the plot will also focus on the impressive dynamic between Reo, Chigiri and Kunigami. With Reo’s great skills, Chigiri and Kunigami will be able to make quick and precise movements on the field. This allows them to counterattack much better. The plot can also see a clash between Nagi and Reo when they face each other on the field. Fusing teamwork and individual talent, the storyline promises to be an exciting and action-packed experience for anime fans.

A short summary!

Blue Lock Episode 16 title was “Tri-Fusion”. The plot pushed the heroes to their limits. Isagi and Nagi were ready to perfect their skills. So they began training under the watchful eye of the stern and experienced Barou. But as they struggled to emulate his techniques, Isagi realized that Barou’s philosophy was more relaxed than he first thought. He was happy with any playstyle that resulted in a hit, a realization that would shape the rest of the episode.

The stage was set for a defining moment as the trio crossed paths with Reo, Chigiri and Kunigami. This was the first time Nagi and Reo had faced each other since their split, and the tension between the two was palpable. Reo’s team challenged Isagi’s team to a match in the third phase, a challenge they eagerly accepted. While preparing for the game, both teams developed their strategies, but it was Reo’s red team who took control from the start. Chigiri’s stunning run resulted in a goal and put pressure on Isagi and his team to catch up.

Blue Lock Episode 17 will be released on Saturday February 4th, 2023. In Japan it will air on TV Asahi while international fans can watch it on Crunchyroll. For Asian fans, Netflix will also stream the episode. However, this is only available in certain regions. Get ready for an exciting episode! Keep an eye on Anime Daily for more updates!