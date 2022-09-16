Trevor Noah’s Brutal Response To Little Mermaid Criticism Hits All The Right Notes

On the September 15 episode of The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah wasted no time in addressing the subject of The Little Mermaid, which is available on YouTube. Introducing the topic, he rhetorically asked if we would do it again, citing the recurring trend of internet brigades attacking what they see as controversial casting decisions. Alongside The Little Mermaid, Amazon’s Rings of Power shared a similar fate, which actually prompted the company to suspend reviews of its service.

He poked fun at people who complained that the live-action The Little Mermaid didn’t look like the animated version, saying, “No way? They both have the tail, they both have the red [hair]. Once again, some internet racists are upset that a fictional character is being played by a black person. This is so ridiculous.” He later added, “Stop being ridiculous. It’s imaginary. I hope this scandal doesn’t overshadow the rest of the film. The Little Mermaid is a beautiful story about a young woman who changes her core identity to please a man. Let’s not forget that, folks.”

Jokes aside, it seems like Noah feels like this whole conversation about casting a fictional and mythological character in a movie is a bit played out and utterly pointless. It’s not like The Little Mermaid is based on a real person, mostly because mermaids aren’t real (as far as we know) and the story itself has already changed a lot since the original, extraordinarily dark fairy tale.