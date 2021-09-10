Idaho is experiencing a flood of Covid-19 patients. The hospitals are in a dire situation. There are no rooms for admitting new patients coming in. A team of army soldiers is sent to rescue as Idaho faces a surge in cases.

The number of cases is rising every day. The conference center at Kootenai Health Hospital is converted into a hospital. The classroom desks are replaced with hospital beds to help patients with oxygen supply and antibody treatment.

Treatment In Halls Amid Idaho’s Covid-19 Crisis

The hospitals are bound to treat their patients in lobbies and hallways. Even the patients in need of emergency care are being treated in the converted halls.

A hospital with a license for 200 regular beds, excluding beds for women, children, and people with mental health situations, had 218 patients on Wednesday, said the hospital’s COVID-19 incident commander.

Jeremy further said, “500 of its 3,600 clinical and staff positions are yet to be filled” this has forced an extra workload on the existing staff. The authorities have marked these regions for “crisis standards of care.”

This announcement allowed hospitals in the region to turn the entire available space into makeshift Covid-19 units.

But this health care rationing can soon spread throughout the state, warned experts. This decision brought the traumatized doctors and nurses into the dilemma of choosing patients for providing care.

An average of 950 new cases are emerging every day in Idaho, marking an increase of 41% in two weeks.

Idaho is also among the least vaccinated states in the US, with only 45% of its residents inoculated with at least one dose of the vaccine. The CDC reported that only about 40% of the total Idaho population is fully vaccinated. Idaho is at the 48th position of the vaccinated population.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare warned that the rest of the state is also very close to crisis standards of care.

On Wednesday, Idaho had only seven Intensive Care Unit beds. The dire situation has forced the hospitals to work in conditions that were not normal before. Patients are experiencing cardiac arrests due to the insufficient supply of oxygen.

To overcome the shortage of oxygen, Kootenai Health installed a larger oxygen tank. The oxygen supply infrastructure will not be able to handle the demand if the cases rise anymore.

The smaller hospitals in Idaho have no place to refer their seriously ill patients. The patients would otherwise be transferred to Kootenai Health.

The Washington state has helped Idaho with the increased cases, but they are full of patients.

The spokesperson of Gritman Medical Center in Idaho said, “there are no hospitals available for transferring our patients.”

He added, “all the hospitals need to work in collaboration to overcome this time of crisis.” Hospitals are working over their capacity and are incredibly burdened.

The low vaccination rates are turning the situation worse.

The state health officials are advising people not to go to emergency rooms for asymptomatic cases and other health issues.