Travis Barker’s Relationship With His Ex-Children Wife’s When He Uses Her Daughter Penelope’s Self-Portrait As His New Facebook Profile Picture

It’s possible that Travis Barker’s new profile picture on Instagram and Twitter is a touch amusing to some of you, but that’s because the photo is particularly meaningful to Barker, who made it his profile picture.

Travis Barker’s Relationship With His Ex-Children Wife’s

Travis’s daughter Penelope, Travis’s longtime lover and future wife, drew a portrait of Barker for his new profile photo.

Travis Barker and the photo of a youngster sketching that he used as his profile picture now make sense, right? Aside from demonstrating Barker’s bond with Scott Disick and Kourtney’s second kid, the incident demonstrated that he is the ideal lover and stepfather to Kourtney Disick, who considers him more of a father figure.

“I love this Penelope,” Travis Barker stated in an Instagram storey before posting the sketch as his profile image. Adding the photo to his Instagram storey didn’t seem like enough for Barker, so he used it as his profile picture on both Instagram and Twitter.

Penelope has created a stunning portrait of Barker, in which we can see how meticulously she has attended to the smallest details, like the tattoo and necklace that he wears at all times.

To watch how Barker has bonded with Kourtney’s children is a joy for us, as is the friendship between Penelope and Barker.

There’s little doubt that Barker has put a lot of time, effort, and money into winning over Kourtney’s children, as well. Since Barker started dating Kourtney, Barker and Kourtney’s children have been like a family to Barker

In addition to giving Penelope a new drum for her ninth birthday, drummer Travis Barker was an active participant in her celebration.

Mason and Reign, Kourtney’s older two children, have also bonded well with Barker. Kourtney, Barker’s ex-two girlfriend’s children, has also developed a tight relationship with Barker’s two children.

Landon and Alabama are the names of Barker’s two children with Shanna Moakler.

Mason, Reign, and Penelope are Kourtney and Scott Disick’s three children. They split in 2015 following a long relationship, and speculations of Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker began to circulate soon after her split from Scott Disick. It is expected that Kourtney would marry Travis in the spring of 2022, after they got engaged on October 18, 2021.