Trails of Cold Steel Northern War anime trailer reveals main cast

Lavian in The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel Northern War anime. Credit: Tatsunoko Production

The first trailer PV for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Northern War (Eiyu Densetsu: Sen no Kiseki) anime has been released, revealing the main cast of the series.

The anime was first announced in March 2021 and was originally scheduled to premiere in 2022. However, in January 2022, it was announced that the anime would be delayed to 2023.

At AnimeJapan 2022, the series unveiled its first visual, giving us our first look at the series’ protagonist – Lavian.

The trailer PV shows Lavian and her platoon members in action. It also revealed the show’s main cast, including:

Makoto Koichi (Lugh Tuatha Dé in The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat) as Lavian Winslet

Yuichi Nakamura (Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Martin S. Robinson

Sarah Emi Bridcutt (Yuki Nonaka in The Testament of Sister New Devil) as Iseria Frost

Yuki Ono (Jousuke Higashikata in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable) as Talion Drake

Here is the trailer PV posted by the production team on Tatsunoko Production’s YouTube channel:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Northern War staff

Hidekazu Sato is directing the anime at Tatsunoko Productions. Mina Osawa is designing the characters based on Shoji Harar’s original character designs. Mao Emura is responsible for the series composition along with Hideki Ryōoga. Mao Emura is also responsible for reviewing the animation history.

More about The Legend of Heroes series

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Northern War anime is based on The Legend of Heroes series known as Eiyu Densetsu in Japan. The Legend of Heroes is an RPG (Role Playing Games) video game series developed by Nihon Falcom.

The newest arc in the game is the Kuro no Kiseki arc, starting with the release of The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki in 2021.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Northern War anime is based on the Trails of Cold Steel arc that began in 2013 with The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel and ended in 2018 with Trails of Cold Steel IV.

The anime takes place in the year 1205 of the Septic calendar in the western part of the continent of Zemuria. It follows a new original heroine, Lavian, as she is ordered to form a platoon with Martin, Iseria, and Talion on a daring reconnaissance mission to the Erebonian Empire in search of intel on the unknown “Hero of the Empire” threatening northern Ambria .

For more information about the series, visit the Eiyu Densetsu: Sen no Kiseki official anime website.