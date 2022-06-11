Trailer Is Out! Release Date & Everything To Know

advertisement

Black Summoner Anime is on its way to entertain you with Kelvin’s epic battle against the demons and enemies. Back in February, the studio announced the return of Black Summoner, and it wasn’t long before they were producing the series. Shortly after, they released the first short trailer in early 2022. However, this one didn’t give much insight into the show. But soon the studio dropped a full-length trailer hinting at the series’ release date. Read on to find out more.

Based on the Japanese light novel series by Doufu Mayoi, the show follows Kelvin’s epic saga. The novel series was first published online on Shosetsuka ni Nao’s website in October 2014. Kurogin later joined the series as an illustrator in June 2016. The fifteenth volume was already published in August 2021.

Black Summoner Anime: Trailer hints at what to expect

Recently, the animation studio released the first trailer of the highly anticipated anime series in AminaJapan 2022. However, the first full PV was released in April. It focused on Kelvin waking up in a strange place with no memory of his past. However, he soon learns that he traded his memories. This was done so he could gain new powerful abilities for his recent transmigration. As a result, he now embarks on this new world as a summoner.

His first follower was a goddess who brought him into this world. Kelvin begins his new journey as an adventurer. But he soon discovers his hidden talent as a fight junkie. He fights with his enemy one by one. In addition, Kelvin fights with the Black Knight of the old castle of evil spirits. Aside from him, he also clashes with the demon in the sage’s hidden lair.

Black Summoner Anime: Who will be in the cast?

Recently, the studio dropped that Manaka Iwami would be joining as Efil and Kouki Uchiyama as Kelvin. Randhi as Clotho will join Konomi Inagaki as Ange. Meanwhile, Yousuke Akimoto will join as Gerard and Reina Ueda will play Melfina. Apart from them, Minori Suzuki as Sera will also join Yume Miyamoto as Rion. Other employees include Miwa Ooshima. She designs the characters. Yoshimasa Hiraike directs and is also responsible for the series composition. Sachiko Oohashi is a secondary character designer. Inabu Kou designs both creatures and props.

During AnimeJapan 2022, the studio announced that Black Summoner will air on July 9, 2022 in Japan. Studio Satelight is animating the series. First order in February of this year. Now we will continue the exploration of Kelvin’s saga. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.