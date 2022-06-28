Tragic Details About The Cobra Kai Cast

Mary Mouser, who plays Samantha LaRusso, and Gianni DeCenzo, who raises a laugh as her Miyagi-Do classmate Demetri, share more than credits. Both actors have type 1 diabetes, a rarer form of the chronic condition in which the pancreas doesn’t produce insulin — a hormone that helps your body convert glucose, or sugar, into energy. People with type 1 diabetes are often very hungry or thirsty, have blurred vision, and often feel tired. In some cases, this leads to ketoacidosis, which releases dangerous levels of a substance called ketones into the body.

In an interview with MEAWW, Mouser said that her initial diagnosis made her feel very alone and that she struggled to overcome the sense of isolation caused by the condition. As she put it, it was a feeling of “[being] separated from my family and all these people who tried to be there for me but you just don’t understand that there is this wall in your life, you don’t realize this massive change that just happened in your life. But telling Entertainment Weekly she’s accepted her condition. “Now I’m just like, ‘Yeah, that’s my insulin pump. You want to hear all about it, I’ll tell you.”

It also helped her bond with DeCenzo between recordings of Cobra Kai. Mouser said, “I was like, ‘Oh, you drink Diet Coke, I do it because I’m type 1 diabetic.’ And he said, “Yeah, me too.” Of all the people in the universe, he was diagnosed in that little window of time where we didn’t really get along right now, which I thought was pretty cool.”