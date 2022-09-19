Topher Grace’s Favorite That ’70s Show Scenes Make Too Much Sense

In the behind-the-scenes special That ’70s Show, Grace explained his favorite scenes to film. “My favorite scenes are when the group is all together,” Grace said. “Especially the episodes where 11 people come together in one scene. Donna’s dad, Tommy Chong, and you’re firing on all cylinders.” Grace wasn’t the only one who thought more was better when it came to shooting. Laura Prepon said in the same interview: “I think our funnest shows are when it’s just us. For example the children and the parents. Because our audience relates to it. They love to see us in the basement, in the Foreman house, kids do their thing, parents do their thing. People love that.”

It seems like the cast loved working together and they still do. Distractify reported in 2020 that the cast of “That ’70s Show” are still friends all these years later. Almost all of the cast are returning for That ’90s Show, so it’s good to see they still share some of that chemistry and can bring it to the new series. Grace teased his return to the role of Eric Foreman shortly after it was announced by tweet a picture of him in one of his old 70’s t-shirts and said, “Yeah, still fits. #hellowisconsin.” So it looks like Foreman is ready for the upcoming reboot of the classic sitcom. are you