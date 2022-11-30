Top 10 Versus hair-raising facts in One Punch Man author ONE’s new manga Versus Chapter 1 [Review]

Versus Chapter 1 cover featuring main hero Hallow, his fairy sidekick PanePane, blue haired brother Zaybi, Hallow’s best friend pink haired Arios, gold haired 9th hero Bolst, dark haired Abyss and demon king Jachi. Photo credit: Monthly Shounen Sirius Magazine.

On November 25, 2022, the first chapter of the new fantasy manga Versus by One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 author ONE was published in Monthly Shounen Sirius magazine. This is ONE’s first story set in a sword and sorcery world filled with demons, heroes, fairies and magic.

The story of One Punch Man takes place in a modern world full of heroes and monsters. Monsters are created when a person gives in to the darkness in their heart and they literally turn into their darkest desire. The story of Mob Psycho 100 takes place in modern Japan, where Espers and people with psychic powers exist.

You can read Versus Chapter 1 in the original Japanese here. But don’t worry, for those of you who don’t speak Japanese, I explain the events of the entire chapter in the following article and highlight the top 10 most outrageous facts.

1. 47 heroes face off against 47 demon kings

The story begins with a group of 47 heroes gathered before Earth’s last human king. The king informs the heroes that the time has come for their most important battle yet, with the very existence of mankind at stake. Humanity has been suffering at the hands of demons for generations.

At the beginning of the story, it is revealed that almost all of Earth has fallen under demonic control. The 47 Demon Kings currently rule the earth and the one who rules them is known as the Great Demon King.

The demons have raided villages and human settlements to a point where humanity’s chances of survival are akin to a single flame about to blow out. Over the past few centuries, humanity has gathered special individuals from around the world to oppose the demon army and trained them.

These are the 47 heroes gathered before the king. Each hero has been given a “sacred sword” created using the accumulated knowledge of mankind to create a weapon that has the ability to resist the demons and level the playing field.

2. Bolst the 9th Hero is the new Blast

Versus manga page introducing the heroes. Photo credit: Monthly Shounen Sirius Magazine

Then we will be introduced to some of the 47 heroes who will face the 47 demon kings. the 9th Hero Bolst explains that the heroes will set off with their own party to one of the Demon King’s 47 strongholds and do their best to defeat their assigned Demon King.

As a child, Bolst’s village was destroyed by the demon army and he seeks revenge. Bolst’s name is very similar to the number one hero, Blast, from One Punch Man, potentially giving this particular character some much-needed story armor.

23approx Hero, Fecaccio, is cocky and handsome. His parents were killed by demons, which is why he fights.

The 41stSt The heroine, Alicia, looks like a fop, but is a brave warrior whose lover has been kidnapped by the demons.

The 3approx The hero Abyss is dark and mysterious and appears to have slain a powerful monster in the past.

The 30thth Hero Liwan is a nerdy martial artist who warns the other heroes not to underestimate the demon army.

The 19thth Hero Ario replies that everyone has lost something at the hands of demons and would not be foolish enough to underestimate them. Ario is a handsome swordsman who has Elvish traits.

3. Hallow is the main hero, so he has plot armor

Versus manga page featuring the hero Hallow, his fairy companion PanePane and best friend Arios. Photo credit: Monthly Shounen Sirius Magazine

The main hero of the story is introduced, the 11th hero, hello And he’s very nervous about the prospect of facing his assigned Demon King.

4. PanePane is the new Ekubo

Luckily, Hallow won’t go to the Demon King’s stronghold alone. He is accompanied by his faithful helper fairy who has to be the ugliest fictional fairy I’ve ever seen! PanePane has a pig nose, big belly and tiny wings. His personality is very similar to that of Ekubo from Mob Psycho 100, delivering the harsh, sarcastic truth to everyone around him.

Hallow’s best friend, Ario, says that while Hallow is a bit of a carnivore, he has the strength of heart, which he believes is the most important quality in a hero.

5. The Great Demon King must be defeated to save the world

Versus manga page with the heroes who set out to defeat the 47 demon kings. Photo credit: Monthly Shounen Sirius Magazine

The plan to save humanity begins with the 47 heroes heading to the strongholds of the 47 Demon Kings and defeating them before rallying in the Great Demon King’s castle and defeating him together.

Half a year goes by and we see Hallow resting around a fire with the members of his group. The support fairy PanePane, the elderly magician Regis, the cute priestess Mazrina and the archer Lyle have joined Hallow’s party. PanePane receives a message about how the other heroes have been doing, but the news isn’t good.

6. The 47 heroes are slaughtered

23approx Hero Fecaccio failed to subdue the 23approx Demon King Diganazaru and is currently used as a “Lab Animal”. the 9th Hero Bolst failed to subdue the 9th demon Vanigame and was pronounced dead. Due to the fact that Bolst appears on the main cover and his name is similar to Blast, we might see him again soon!

The 30thth Hero, Liwan, is dead. The 41stSt Heroine Alicia failed to subdue the 41St Demon King Vanishukorgi and his mind was broken so he is currently an invalid. The 10th The hero Macbuk was brainwashed and turned into a demon. The 3approx Hero, Abyss, has been killed.

7. Hallow must defeat Demon King Jachi

At that time, November 11th Hero Party has reached 11th Demon King’s Fortress. The demon king’s name is Jachi. PanePane decides to leave because it’s obvious they’re going to lose.

Hallow becomes sad and angry when he discovers that his best friend Ario failed to subdue the 19th Demon Nudou and his current whereabouts are unknown. Based on the fact that Ario is on the cover, I think we’ll see him again too!

8. The Sword of Courage reveals Hallow’s strong will

Versus manga page featuring the hero party with the wise magician Regis, the beautiful priestess Mazrina, the archer Lyle, the pig-faced PanePane and the hero Hallow. Photo credit: Monthly Shounen Sirius Magazine

Hallow tells his allies to go home and face the Demon King Jachi alone. However, Hallow’s allies notice that his “Sword of Courage” is shining brightly and decide to accompany him.

PanePane still wants to leave, but after realizing he must go alone into a monster-infested forest, he decides it’s probably safer to stay by Hallow’s side.

When Hallow and his party arrive at the Demon King Jachi’s throne room, Regis first attacks with a fireball, but Jachi simply blows it out. Jachi’s breath blew a hole through Regis too! Mazrina and Lyle fall to the ground, struck by the dense malevolent magical energy surrounding Jachi’s body.

9. Hallow loses his arm like Guts

Versus manga page featuring deadly demon king Jachi. Photo credit: Monthly Shounen Sirius Magazine

Hallow faces off against Demon King Jachi alone and ends up losing an arm – similar to Guts in the popular anime and manga Berserk. In the manga, once you start losing your limbs, you know you’ve faced a powerful enemy.

Jachi gives Hallow his sword back, but when Hallow tries to kill Jachi with an overhead blow down, the holy sword breaks.

The narrator says, “Natural enemy. In the realm of nature, it is a term that indicates an absolute predator of a species. Like birds to insects. Like snakes to frogs. Like demons to humans. Winning against your natural enemy is absolutely impossible.”

Hallow is blasted out of Jachi’s castle and falls into a moat. It flashes back nine years earlier when Hallow’s brother, Zaybi, was practicing summoning apples from a nearby tree. Zaybi shows his brother that if you mess up the summoning circle, you’ll end up summoning an apple that’s not an apple at all. But where did it come from?

When Hallow wakes up, he finds that his brother Zaybi healed him, but he is still missing an arm. Zaybi explains to Hallow that he is part of a special mage group along with his allies Freen and Wally. As it turns out, the 47 Heroes’ attack on the 47 Demon Kings was intended as a diversion. The attack distracted the demons’ attention from the main plan being carried out by squads of mages around the world.

10. The original plan was to summon an entire world

Versus manga site featuring Hallow’s brother Zaybi. Photo credit: Monthly Shounen Sirius Magazine.

Zaybi is part of the 7thth Northern Squad and he and his fellow mages create a summoning circle in their assigned area. This circle is connected to other mages that are being erected around the earth to create a gigantic summoning circle that covers the entire world.

Hallow asks his brother what they are trying to summon, but before he can answer, they are attacked by a group of demons. Just as Zaybi and the other magicians are about to be overpowered, a group of people from another world suddenly appear. It is revealed that an entire world population has been summoned into their world from another time period.

Versus manga page featuring the futuristic human soldiers explaining their plight. Photo credit: Monthly Shounen Sirius Magazine

The humans who arrive wear futuristic armor and weapons, which they use to take down the demons quickly. However, the humans reveal that they have waged their own war against their own powerful enemy and are on the verge of annihilation.

Was this powerful foe summoned alongside Hallow’s new human allies? These new human allies could be useful against demons and magic with their advanced scientific technology and weapons. Hopefully magic will be useful against the enemies of these futuristic soldiers in a similar way. But we’ll have to wait until Versus Chapter 2 to find out! The new chapter is scheduled for release on December 25, 2022.

Did you like Versus Chapter 1? Let us know in the comment section below!